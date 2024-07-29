Musician from Manipur dies after assault by group of men outside his Delhi home

Singh sustained serious injuries and died while undergoing treatment at the Holy Family Hospital on Monday morning.

Chongtham Vikram Singh, a musician from Manipur, died on Monday after he was allegedly assaulted by a group of men outside his home in Delhi. According to a report by The Indian Express, the incident occurred around 11:30 pm on Sunday (September 6) when Singh had stepped out of his residence in Kilokari village to confront the group over noise. Singh sustained serious injuries and died while undergoing treatment at the Holy Family Hospital on Monday morning.

As per the report, Vineet Kumar, DCP South-East, said: "In connection with the incident, an FIR u/s 103(2)/3(5) has been registered and a copy has been provided to the family of the deceased. I, along with other senior officers, have met the family and other community members and assured prompt and lawful action. All seven accused have been arrested and a minor has been apprehended."

The incident came to light after the Sunlight Colony Police Station received a PCR call. After being informed, the police launched an investigation and started efforts to trace those involved in the assault. Most of the accused reportedly work as food delivery executives. Singh had been living in Kilokari village for several years. He was 55 years old and is survived by his wife and a son.

Singh had started his career as a lead guitarist of the Ultra Vires band. In the early 1980s, he was the lead guitarist of Manipur’s popular rock band Phoenix. He was regarded as a pioneer of Western music scene in the northeastern state. Later, he moved to Delhi and began working as a music teacher. The North East Students Society Delhi University (NESSDU) condemned the attack on Singh, describing it as a "senseless act of violence."