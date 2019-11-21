'Musical chairs done right': Twitter reacts after people resorted to chair fight during Qawwali event in Haridwar

When do you think of a Qawwali event what is the first thing that comes in your mind? Sufism, mystic music and an audience praising the same.

But a Qawwali event in Haridwar turned was the exact opposite of mentioned above. The event was turned chaotic after a fight broke out over the seating arrangement. People hurled chairs at one another during the event.

The incident occurred on November 19 at Mohalla Kaithwar in Haridwar.

In a video shared by ANI, people were seen brutally attacking each other with chairs.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH People hurled chairs at one another at a Qawwali event in Haridwar last night, after a fight broke out reportedly over seating arrangements. No injuries reported. #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/OoOSMF2OhQ — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2019

However, no one suffered severe injuries during the quarrel, news agency ANI reports. Police officials had to intervene to control the clash.

The video of the event is going viral on social media and people are sharing the video with funny comments. Take a look...

Meanwhile, Kamlesh Upadhyay, Superintendent of Police (SP), Haridwar, said that the case will be investigated.

"A few boys threw chairs at each other but police personnel was present there so we did enquire the matter. We are identifying the people involved in this matter. We will investigate the case," Kamlesh Upadhyay was quoted as saying by ANI.