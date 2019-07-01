Mushidabad: TMC on verge of losing Domkal municipality

Despite Mamata Banerjee trying to control the flow of workers and leaders switching over to BJP from TMC, the party continues to suffer fresh losses almost every day. The latest is Domkal municipality in Murshidabad, where TMC councillors have brought a no-confidence motion against the board, reports Zee 24 Ghanta.

Out of 21 councillors, 13 have brought the no-confidence motion. According to them, the municipality chief Soumik Hossain is a corrupt person and also doesn't consult anyone in day to day work. According to the rebel TMC councillors, the common people are suffering and hence they have brought the no-confidence motion. Soumik Hossain is expected to lose as and when the no-confidence test is done. That would mean TMC would lose another municipality.

Domkal municipality was formed in 2017. TMC won its first ever election but looks like it will not enjoy the fruits of power for the entire five years. Post-BJP's stunning win in Lok Sabha election, where they won 18 out of 42 seats, the politics in Bengal has seen a sea change. Increasingly leaders are deserting TMC to join BJP as the saffron party grows in clout. Mamata though has downplayed the development and have focussed on an organisation clean-up to reach the root of the rot.