Musafir.com sets up India Technology and Innovation Centre in Pune

Musafir.com, a leading online travel agency, is taking a new leap by opening its Technology & Innovation Centre in Pune, India. This will be company’s second Technology and Innovation Centre, with the first one opened earlier this year in the UAE.

The opening of the Technology & Innovation Centres is in line with Musafir.com's strategy of leveraging technology to drive its growth. The Centres will act as a catalyst for developing cutting-edge travel tech solutions that redefine customer experience, such as the Travel Super App which is due to launch next year. With the opening of these Centres, Musafir.com aims to double the tech employee headcount in India and the Middle East.

Sachin Gadoya, Co-Founder and CEO, Musafir.com said, “The opening of the new Technology & Innovation Centre in Pune represents an important milestone in Musafir.com's story and will enable us to accelerate our digital transformation & regional expansion whilst continuing to build products that delight customers. We are one of the few travel companies that provide a genuine omnichannel experience serving customers seamlessly through their preferred channels: online, in a store or over the phone, all underpinned by our people and technology with the Technology & Innovation Centre now at the heart of our continuously evolving service offering.”

Speaking at the Technology & Innovation Centre inauguration, Rajat Suri, Chief Business Officer and acting CTO, Musafir.com said, “We choose Pune as home base for our new Technology and Innovation Centre due to it being a key hub of Tech talent, especially in areas such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), where we are looking to ramp up quickly. We are expanding our technology teams with hiring across a variety of roles from engineering & product to quality & design and more.”

The new Technology and Innovation Centre located in Magarpatta city in Pune is the latest addition to Musafir.com’s growing technology footprint and a sign of confidence for tech talent in the Indian travel market.

Rajat added, “The recovery for travel post COVID-19 has been exceptional and we are optimistic about our global growth with focus on India as a key market. Earlier this year, Musafir.com opened its first retail outlet in Mumbai and has plans to open more retail branches across Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kochi, and Ahmedabad.”

About Musafir.com

Musafir.com is the UAE's leading online travel agency. Musafir.com was founded by Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Thani and Sachin Gadoya in August 2007 to serve leisure customers, branching out into business travel in 2017. Musafir.com has a presence across three countries: UAE, Qatar & India, with over 200 personnel.

Since its inception, Musafir.com has served over a million customers through our flagship website & branch network. For more information contact - Musafir.com

