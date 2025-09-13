Murshidabad train tragedy: Railways announces ex-gratia compensation of Rs 10 lakh for kin of deceased

Five people, including students, lost their lives, and others were injured on Friday morning after a train collided with their school van at the Karnasubarna railway crossing in Murshidabad's Berhampore.

An ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh each has been announced for the next of kin of the five people including students who lost their lives in the school van-train collision at a level crossing in Murshidabad on Friday, as per the Eastern Railway. In addition, Rs 2.5 lakh each has been sanctioned for the seriously injured and Rs 50,000 each for those who sustained minor injuries in the accident.

Five people, including students, lost their lives, and others were injured on Friday morning after a train collided with their school van at the Karnasubarna railway crossing in Murshidabad's Berhampore. The van was crossing the tracks around 7:00 AM when the train struck the vehicle with significant force. Injured school students are currently undergoing treatment in a local hospital.

According to local sources, the students were on their way to school in a van at around 7:00 AM. At that time, the railway crossing in the Karnasubarna area was open. As the van moved onto the tracks, a train arrived and rammed into the vehicle with great force. The impact caused the school van to spin around. Three students died on the spot. The injured children were rescued and immediately admitted to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari expressed profound sorrow following a tragic train accident in Murshidabad that claimed the lives of young students. The Chief Minister confirmed that district administration and health officials are on-site to oversee rescue operations and ensure the injured receive urgent medical attention. In a post on X, West Bengal CM said, "Deeply saddened by the tragic train accident in Murshidabad this morning. My heart goes out to the families especially parents of the young students who lost their lives. There are no words to ease such profound pain and the entire State stands with the bereaved families during this dark hour."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).