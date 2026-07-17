Murshidabad Train Accident: 2 students among 3 killed in train-van collision in West Bengal

3 people, including 2 schoolchildren, died Friday morning after a school van was hit by a local train at Karna Subarna station in Murshidabad, West Bengal. The van was crossing tracks around 7 AM when the level-crossing gate was reportedly open.

Tragedy struck in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district on Friday morning when a school van was hit by a local train near Karna Subarna railway station.

The accident happened around 7 AM, about 214 km from Kolkata. The van was carrying children to school and was crossing the tracks at a level crossing when the train arrived. Railway officials confirmed that the level-crossing gate was open at the time. Moments later, the van was struck.

3 killed, including 2 children

Three people died in the crash, including two schoolchildren, according to PTI and local media reports. Details about the third victim and the condition of other children in the van are yet to be confirmed.

The van was on its regular school run when it attempted to cross the tracks.

Questions over level crossing safety

The fact that the gate was open during the incident has raised immediate questions about safety protocols at the crossing. Karna Subarna station is a busy local route, and level crossings in rural areas often see heavy foot and vehicle traffic during school hours.

Authorities have not yet shared details on whether an inquiry has been ordered. Rescue and investigation teams reached the spot soon after the accident.

The incident has left the local community in shock, with families demanding stricter safety measures at railway crossings near schools.