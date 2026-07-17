FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Bengal News: 'Leave With All Your Belongings' Mamata Banerjee's Brutal Message On Deserters

Bengal News: 'Leave With All Your Belongings' Mamata Banerjee's Brutal Message On Deserters

CJP Protest: 'End Hunger Strike, Govt Is .....'; Sibal's Strongest Urge To Sonam Wangchuk

CJP Protest: 'End Hunger Strike, Govt Is .....'; Sibal's Strongest Urge To Sonam Wangchuk

Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao comes out in support of Sonam Wangchuk amid hunger strike: 'I stand in solidarity'

Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao comes out in support of Sonam Wangchuk

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Murshidabad Train Accident: 2 students among 3 killed in train-van collision in West Bengal

3 people, including 2 schoolchildren, died Friday morning after a school van was hit by a local train at Karna Subarna station in Murshidabad, West Bengal. The van was crossing tracks around 7 AM when the level-crossing gate was reportedly open.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jul 17, 2026, 11:28 AM IST

Murshidabad Train Accident: 2 students among 3 killed in train-van collision in West Bengal
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Tragedy struck in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district on Friday morning when a school van was hit by a local train near Karna Subarna railway station.

The accident happened around 7 AM, about 214 km from Kolkata. The van was carrying children to school and was crossing the tracks at a level crossing when the train arrived. Railway officials confirmed that the level-crossing gate was open at the time. Moments later, the van was struck. 

3 killed, including 2 children

Three people died in the crash, including two schoolchildren, according to PTI and local media reports. Details about the third victim and the condition of other children in the van are yet to be confirmed.

The van was on its regular school run when it attempted to cross the tracks. 

Questions over level crossing safety

The fact that the gate was open during the incident has raised immediate questions about safety protocols at the crossing. Karna Subarna station is a busy local route, and level crossings in rural areas often see heavy foot and vehicle traffic during school hours.

Authorities have not yet shared details on whether an inquiry has been ordered. Rescue and investigation teams reached the spot soon after the accident.

The incident has left the local community in shock, with families demanding stricter safety measures at railway crossings near schools.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Murshidabad Train Accident: 2 students among 3 killed in train-van collision in West Bengal
2 students among 3 killed in train-van collision in West Bengal
Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao comes out in support of Sonam Wangchuk amid hunger strike: 'I stand in solidarity'
Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao comes out in support of Sonam Wangchuk
Aamir Khan says 3 Idiots was not inspired by Sonam Wangchuk, reacts to hunger strike
Aamir Khan says 3 Idiots was not inspired by Sonam Wangchuk
NEET UG 2026 Topper: Who is Aryan Gupta? Doctor's son secures AIR 1, inspired by grandmother's cancer battle
NEET UG 2026 Topper: Who is Aryan Gupta? Doctor's son secures AIR 1, 99.99 score
Maharashtra Horror: 12-year-old girl killed at home, sexual assault suspected; probe underway
Maharashtra Horror: 12-yr-old girl killed at home, sexual assault suspected
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama
From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka
From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Jayana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026
From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement