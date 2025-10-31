'Jungle raaj' returns ahead of Bihar Election 2025? Three murders spark row as PM Modi slams Lalu-Rabri rule

As Bihar heads for polls, three murders spark a fierce political row over the return of ‘jungle raj’, with PM Modi and RJD trading sharp barbs.

Has "jungle raj" returned to Bihar ahead of the state assembly elections? After Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the opposition alliance for alleged "jungle raj" during the RJD rule from 1995 to 2005, three sensational murders were committed days ahead of the Bihar Election 2025. A Jan Suraaj Party supporter was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Mokama, near the state capital Patna, on Thursday. Confirming the death, the police told the PTI that Dular Chand Yadav died while he was campaigning for JSP’s candidate Piyush Priyadarshi. Patna SSP Kartikeya K Sharma said, "The exact cause of the incident is not known yet, as the body has not been handed over to the police."

Bihar police killings

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) was found dead in Siwan district on Thursday, October 30, 2025. He has been identified as Anirudh Kumar of Daraundha police station in Siwan. Reacting to the murder of the ASI, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said, "The incident has exposed the tall claims of NDA leaders about the current law and order situation in the state. The murder of an ASI is a matter of serious concern." Days earlier, the dead bodies of the father-son duo Pramod Mahato and Priyanshu Mahato were found near Belghat village in the district of Arrah.

(PM Modi slams the RJD for alleged 'jungle raaj' in Bihar.)

PM Modi Bihar rally: 'Jungle raaj'

Contrary to these developments, PM Modi chose to attack the opposition party RJD for the alleged "jungle raaj". Addressing an election rally in Chhapra near Patna, he said, "The biggest victims of 'jungle raaj" have been women and children. Today, when the youth realizes what happened to the wife of an IAS officer, they will be shocked. This is the time of 1998, the wife of a Dalit IAS officer had written to Governor Rajpal and exposed that she was raped by RJD goons for multiple days."

(Former JDU MLA Anant Singh is contesting an an independent candidate from Mokamah.)

Jan Suraaj Party supporter killed, Anant Singh in FIR

According to the media reports, the JSP supporter was killed near Basawan Chak when gunfire broke out between supporters of two rival groups—reportedly those of independent candidate Anant Singh and JSP candidate Piyush Priyadarshi. The FIR includes the names of JD(U) strongman Anant Singh, his nephews Ranveer and Karamveer, Chhotan Singh, Kanjay Singh, and several unidentified individuals. The JSP has called it the "jungle raaj." State president Manoj Bharti said in a statement, "The incident took place at the behest of those who seek votes by instilling fear of 'jungle raj.' This is an assault on our democratic rights."