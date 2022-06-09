Murder over PUBG: Lucknow boy went to play cricket after killing mother, partied with friends amid stench

Lucknow PUBG murder: The boy allegedly murdered his mother on June 4 morning.

Lucknow PUBG murder: The 16-year-old Lucknow boy, who had allegedly killed his mother over the PUBG mobile game, went to play cricket hours after committing the crime. He locked his younger sister in another room amid unbearable stench emanating from the victim's body. PUBG, a multi-player shooting game, was banned in India but was replaced by BGMI.

The boy allegedly murdered his mother on June 4 morning. She had reportedly beaten the boy for playing the addictive mobile game a day before. In the evening, she again thrashed him over Rs 10,000 missing from her cabinet.

At around 2 am, when the boy, his mother and his sister were sleeping in a room, he got up, loaded his father's gun and shot her point blank.

The boy told his sister to turn her face away and that their mother was dead.

On the morning of June 5, he locked his sister in the adjacent room and went to play cricket with his friends. He returned at around 3 pm. He also partied with his friend. He reportedly told his friend that his mother had gone to his grandmother's place, Dainik Bhaskar reported.

On June 6, he visited his neighbours and told them that he needed food for his sister as his mother had gone to his grandmother's house. In the evening he called another of his friends home and told him some animal had died near the house.

On June 7, as it was impossible to hide the crime due to the stench, he called his father and said some intruder had killed his mother.

The boy's father is a security personnel posted in West Bengal. He told the daily that he had sensed something was amiss. He called dozens of times but the boy kept misleading him.