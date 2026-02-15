FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Murder or suicide? WhatsApp message surfaces after Noida couple found shot dead in parked car on Valentine’s day

Noida couple's tragic end to 15-year love story: 32-year-old man shoots dead 26-year-old girlfriend, then self, over marriage plans. Police investigate murder-suicide pact, recover pistol, verify man's last message.

Monica Singh

Updated : Feb 15, 2026, 10:26 AM IST

A 32-year-old man allegedly shot dead his 26-year-old girlfriend before turning the gun on himself in Noida's Sector 107 on Saturday morning.

The Relationship

The couple had known each other for nearly 15 years and were reportedly in a relationship. However, the woman had decided to marry someone else, allegedly due to family pressure, which might have triggered the man's extreme action.

The Incident

The incident occurred in a parked car, barely two kilometres from the woman's residence in Sector 101. The pistol was recovered from the man's right hand. Police are scanning footage from nearby routes to determine when the couple reached the spot.

Man's Last Message

Before the incident, the man sent a message to his family. He wrote: 'I am going to end my life and the woman is responsible for my death. In the 15 years of our relation, she promised me marriage but now she is going to marry someone else. Due to this, I am going to end my life as she cheated on me.' The authenticity of the message is being verified.

Investigation Underway

Police suspect the man took the extreme step after the woman decided to marry someone else. The deceased man ran a water plant business and lived with his family in Delhi's Trilokpuri. The woman worked at a private company

The exact sequence of events will be confirmed after the post-mortem. A pistol was found in the man's right hand, and both had sustained gunshot wounds from right to left. No signs of struggle were found inside the vehicle. The firearm used in the crime was illegal, and investigators are probing how the man procured it.

The couple's families are shocked by the incident. The woman's father said they had rejected the man's marriage proposal about a year ago and were not planning her marriage immediately. The man's brother claimed the woman's family had opposed their relationship due to caste differences.

The police are investigating the case and will determine whether it was a murder-suicide or a suicide pact.

