Munugode bypolls 2022: BJP cries foul in Telangana, says TRS ‘goons’ attacked them and distributed money

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo)

The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) alleged that K Chandrasekhar Rao’s TRS claimed a “fake victory” in the Munugode bypolls 2022 in Telangana, the results for which were released on Sunday evening.

BJP lost the Munugode bypolls 2022 to Telangana’s ruling party TRS, but cried foul after the final vote count, alleging that they were harassed by the ruling party’s “goons”. BJP also alleged that TRS workers had employed several methods to sway the public vote.

TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy defeated his BJP rival Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy by 10,113 votes in Telangana’s Munugode in a neck-and-neck race, which later ended at a difference of over 10,000 votes.

BJP alleged that TRS goons harassed and beat up their party workers and gave money to the crowds to sway their votes in the bypolls. BJP's Munugode candidate Rajagopal Reddy further said that the police officers in the state are “in KCR’s hands”.

After losing the seat, Reddy said, “State government used its power and threatened us, that's how TRS won. Police officers are in KCR's hands. TRS goons didn't let us campaign, we were attacked. We were threatened that cases will be filed against us if we don't change party.”

BJP’s candidate also said, “Despite these challenges we fought. TRS is a fake victory, BJP was winning. We respect the verdict of the Munugode public, but we don't accept those who have got votes in the wrong manner.”

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay also launched allegations against TRS, saying that they distributed money among the people of Munugode to sway the votes, but only BJP is the party that has the guts to stop the KCR government.

Despite the loss in the Munugode bypolls, BJP emerged victorious in four out of the total seven bypoll results released on Sunday. Apart from Telangana, BJP was not able to win the bypolls in Maharashtra’s Andheri East and Bihar’s Mokama.

