MCD asks Delhi residents to get pets registered in light of rise in dog-bite incidents

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Sunday asked residents to get their pets registered in view of 'rising incidents of dog-bite' in the national capital region and warned that action can be taken for non-compliance with the norm.

Senior officials of the veterinary department of MCD said that Delhi Municipal Corporation Act mandates the registration of pet dogs with the civic body, but "residents have remained reluctant to come forward to get their pets registered". Dog-bite cases have been reported in the last few days in Noida, Ghaziabad and other parts of the region.

"In view of increasing number of dog-bite incidents, the MCD urges citizens to get their pet dogs registered. Under section 399 of the Delhi Municipal Act 1957, it is mandatory to register all pet dogs with the municipal corporation. The section also gives power to the MCD to detain a dog found in a public place, if a pet dog is not registered with the civic body," the civic body said in a statement.

There is also a provision for fining pet-owner and even carrying out prosecution, it said.

"We appeal to citizens to get their pet dogs registered at the earliest, otherwise, appropriate action can be taken as per DMC Act. The rule applies even to those who have adopted stray dogs as pets," it added.

He said that the registration process helps in maintaining the exact count of pet dogs that are vaccinated against the rabies virus, in different zones. It will help in tracing a missing pet with the help of a registration number that the dog will sport.

The purpose of the exercise is to prepare a database of pet dog owners, control illegal practices like unregistered dog breeding, and monitor pet's vaccination schedules, the statement said.

In order to facilitate pet owners, MCD is providing a convenient and hassle-free online facility for dog registration. Documents that are needed to be submitted include an anti-rabies vaccination certificate, a photograph of the animal, residence proof and identity proof of the owner, the MCD said.

