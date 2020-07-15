Mumbaikers, stay indoors! BMC issues heavy rainfall warning; high tides likely today

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday asked citizens of Mumbai to stay indoors for the day and avoid visiting coastal areas in view of the expected heavy rainfall in the city and surrounding areas. The BMC also asked the people in the suburbs to stay away from the shore and not to venture into coastal or waterlogged areas as a 3.28-meter high tide is expected at 7:02 PM this evening.

"India Meteorological Department has issued warnings of heavy rains in the city and suburbs today. Citizens are requested to follow all necessary precautions, stay away from the shore, and not venture into waterlogged areas. A 3.28-meter high tide is expected at 7:02 pm," the BMC said in a tweet.

#IMDOrangeAlert@IndiaMetDept has issued warnings of heavy rains in the city and suburbs today. Citizens are requested to follow all necessary precautions, stay away from the shore and not venture into water logged areas A 3.28 mtr #HighTide at 19.02 hrs#MyBMCMonsoonUpdates — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 15, 2020

During the first week of July, Mumbai and the adjoining districts of Thane, Raigad, and Palghar had received heavy rainfall on consecutive days. The incessant rainfall had also resulted in traffic jams due to waterlogging in areas like Dharavi Cross Road, King's Circle, and Hindmata.

Other areas that are waterlogged include Bhulabai Desai Road, Bindu Madhav Junction, Worli Naka, Hindmata Junction, Dhobi Ghat Cuff parade, Chirabazar, CP Office, Byculla Police station.