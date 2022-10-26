Mumbai: Woman orders sweets online on Diwali, loses Rs 2.5 lakh from credit card; tips to prevent internet fraud

Mumbai news

Fraudsters on the Internet keep devising new plans to dupe unsuspecting users. In Mumbai, a 49-year-old woman was entrapped by unidentified tricksters who decamped with Rs 2.5 lakh. Here's how they defrauded the woman who had just ordered sweets on Diwali worth Rs 1,000.

The woman, named Puja Shah, lives in Mumbai's Andheri. She had ordered sweets from a food delivery application. She was not able to make the payment. Soon, she found out the phone number of the shopkeeper on the Internet.

A man impersonating the shopkeeper asked for her credit card number and OTP.

The woman, thinking she was speaking with the shopkeeper, gave the man the details.

Within minutes she lost Rs 2,40,310 on the credit card.

Amar Ujala reported that after she lodged a complaint with the police, she could recover Rs 2,27,205 as they stopped the money from being transferred to different accounts.

Here are what precautions to take.

Never share your UPI pin with anybody. For any transaction, whether you are sending money or receiving it, only you need to punch in the UPI password on the platform. The person sending or receiving money will have to punch in their own password to accept or send payment. You don't have to pay your money.

Verify the identity of the person before sending or receiving money. Never send money to the account of anyone you don't know. Never share your account number, UPI detail, or OTP with anyone on phone or on the Internet.

Bank officials never ask for your account number, CVV number, or ATM pin. These should be confidential. They shouldn't be shared with anyone.

Never call any unknown number for banking-related problems. Only call official phone numbers. Never share confidential details in the name of KYC. Never share OTP even when the bank asks.