Mumbai woman murdered by 2 sons over black magic, not allowing marriage

Mumbai: A 42-year-old woman in Mumbai was killed on Saturday by her two sons and their accompalice for practising black magic and not allowing them to get married, the police said.

Nirmala Vijay Thakur was found murdered on Saturday in Wadala's Korba Meetha Ghar. The police suspected her son Vijay Thakur and his 15-year-old brother, Komal Boilkar for the murder. When questioned, they said they were in Lonavala at the time of the murder but their mobole locations revealed they were not.

"On sustained questioning, they confessed to killing Nirmala for practising black magic and not allowing accused Akshay and Komal to get married," he said.

With inputs from PTI