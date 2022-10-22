Mumbai: Woman loses Rs 8 lakh after clicking 'buy one get one free' thali on Facebook (file photo)

A woman in Mumbai's Bandra has been duped of Rs 8.46 lakh after she clicked on a fraudulent Facebook advertisement. The 54-year-old woman was trying to 'buy one get one free' offer for Rs 200 for Maharaja Bhog Thalis, the Bandra police said on Thursday.

The woman was trying to pay Rs 200 online for two thalis, when she, by mistake, allowed remote access to her phone, using which the fraudster transferred the money from her bank account. The actual price of the thali is around 1500 rupees, said the police.

According to the police, the cybercrime victim read an advertisement on Facebook on Wednesday regarding the Maharaja Bhog Thalis being sold at Rs 200.

The victim clicked on the link after which the fraudster asked her to fill in her bank details and mobile number. She received a phone call from the fraudster who then sent her another link that verified her account details.

The victim was then made to download and install a remote-access app, which was used to read the one-time passwords (OTP) sent to her phone, following which the fraudster transferred Rs 8.46 lakh from her account in 27 transactions.

The woman got to know about the fraud at her bank where she went after receiving multiple transaction messages. The Bandra police has registered an FIR on the basis of the complaint by the woman.