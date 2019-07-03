Mumbai: Woman delivers boy at Dombivli railway station

Headlines

'Revealed economic situation of everyone': Nitish Kumar on Bihar caste census data

BJP leaders stage protest on Bengal assembly premises, blames TMC for misgovernance

Meet Arun Misra, IIT graduate, ex-employee of Ratan Tata's company, now leads Rs 1,30,000 crore firm as CEO

Navya Nanda Naveli makes debut at Paris Fashion Week in sexy red off-shoulder dress: Watch

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali claims he cheated on Sangeeta Bijlani with her: 'Caught him red-handed at...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan ties the knot for second time, wedding photos and videos goes viral

BJP leaders stage protest on Bengal assembly premises, blames TMC for misgovernance

Navya Nanda Naveli makes debut at Paris Fashion Week in sexy red off-shoulder dress: Watch

8 yoga poses for weight loss

Indian bowlers with the most wickets in ODI World Cup

ICC World Cup 2023: Top ranked players of each team (batters, bowlers, all-rounders)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan ties the knot for second time, wedding photos and videos goes viral

Tejas teaser review: Kangana Ranaut is back with a bang, plays an IAF officer in aerial actioner

Sky Force: Akshay Kumar announces next film on India's 'first and deadliest' airstrike; details here

Navya Nanda Naveli makes debut at Paris Fashion Week in sexy red off-shoulder dress: Watch

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kendall Jenner dance together at Paris Fashion Week, video goes viral: Watch

US Congressman Richard McCormick praises Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War: 'To see what women scientists in India...'

HomeIndia

India

Mumbai: Woman delivers boy at Dombivli railway station

This is the eighth delivery at the railway station assisted by One Rupee Clinic staff

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 03, 2019, 12:50 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

: A 29-year-old woman delivered a baby boy on a platform at Dombivli railway station on Wednesday.

The woman, identified as Jasmin Shabbir Sheikh, was travelling from Khadavli towards Cama Hospital when she experienced excruciating labour pain.Doctors and nurses at the One Rupee Clinic in the station swung into action and attended to the pregnant woman. These clinics provide timely medical assistance to passengers at a token charge of Re 1.

After the delivery, both mother and son were sent to a local government hospital for further treatment along with her husband and Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel. One of the nurses who attended to the woman said, "The lady delivered a baby boy on platform no 3 at 7.21 am. Dr Akshay attended to both mother and baby boy. This is the eighth delivery at the railway station assisted by One Rupee Clinic staff."

Meanwhile, Sheikh's family thanked the railway authorities, doctors and other staff for rendering timely assistance. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

1st marriage anniversary: IAS Athar Aamir's wife Dr Mehreen Qazi shares unseen pics from their wedding; see here

Man fakes his own kidnapping in desperate attempt to conceal his affair, faces legal consequences

Rajveer Deol says his sister-in-law brought good luck to Deol family | Exclusive

Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Top 50 wishes, messages, quotes to share

Meet Shubhra Ranjan, IAS officers Tina Dabi, Riya Dabi, UPSC 2022 topper Ishita Kishore's teacher

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE