Mumbai: Wife pays Rs 60 lakh to astrologer to get 'total control' over husband

Mumbai On Saturday, police in Powai arrested an astrologer and another man for allegedly taking 59 lakhs from the wife of an Andheri businessman under the ruse that they would enable her get full dominance over her husband via "black magic."

The businessman, who is 39 years old, and his family of two children and one wife, all 38, reside in Andheri East, where he manages an industrial unit in the Andheri MIDC.`

The businessman's wife allegedly had an affair with one Paresh Gada around 13 years ago, as stated in the police complaint. But by the time the complainant found out about it, he and his wife had amicably stopped the affair.

According to Hindistan Times, the complainant hid over 35 lakh in cash in a cabinet at his house during the second week of October. He intended to use the money to give his workers a Diwali bonus. His wife was also aware of the situation.

The complaining party discovered the missing money on October 18. His wife was at a loss for words when he questioned her about it. Next, the complaint contacted his older sibling to inquire about the funds.

She said that she had hired an astrologer to have "total control" over her husband after becoming so fed up with their constant bickering.

She contacted Badal Sharma, an astrologer, through Instagram and shared her issues and desires with him.

The officer also said that the astrologer had charged her a large sum of money and valuable gold items for performing black magic using the Gada method.

The complainant was taken aback when she discovered that her wife's jewellery, in addition to cash, had been stolen. The lady had allegedly paid the suspects a total of 59 lakh in cash and jewellery.

The plaintiff made an effort to negotiate the return of lost funds and property, but was unsuccessful. This past Saturday, he had the courage to go to the Powai police station and report the incident.