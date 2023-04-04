Search icon
Mumbai: Western Railways to launch ‘Yatri App’ for live tracking of local trains, know how to use app, facilities

Train live updates, announcements, the most recent timetable, maps of the main railway stations, and information on the facilities will all be accurately provided to commuters.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 01:33 PM IST

Representational Image

The Western Railways will release its own "Yatri App" to allow commuters to track Mumbai local train services in real-time on April 5, 2023. Commuters will receive accurate information on train live updates and announcements, the most recent timetable, maps of the main railway stations, and the facilities there. 

Yatri app will offer information on neighbouring attractions, the Mumbai Metro, buses, and other topics as well. 

According to Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Sumit Thakur, the mobile application has a tonne of features to make it easy for travellers to plan their routes. All of WR's EMU rakes have GPS tracking devices attached, allowing the app to see the local trains' current locations.

What are the features of Yatri app?

  • This software displays the location on a map along with the current location. A train's insignia can be seen by passengers travelling forward towards its destination.
  • Yatri allows commuters to compare several trains.
  • Any train's location can be checked.
  • According to a report by Mumbai Live, Yatri operates rather quickly and provides updates in just 15 seconds.
  • A map is also included, which is useful for locating other stations.

Step-by-step guide on how to use Yatri app?

  1. Download the Yatri app from Play store or App store.
  2. Select the desired mode of transportation.
  3. Enter the location dn where you want to reach.
  4. You will now see a number of options according to the mode of transprattion selected earlier. 
  5. Tap the options and track the live status.
