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Mumbai welcomes Cordelia Sky, second vessel in Cordelia Cruises Fleet; Check features, routes and more

Cordelia Sky, second vessel of Cordelia Cruises, arrives in Mumbai five years after Cordelia Empress; 77,000 tonne ship with 1002 staterooms, 10 restaurants to operate Mumbai-Goa-Lakshadweep and Chennai-Singapore routes.

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DNA Web Desk

Updated : Oct 11, 2026, 08:26 PM IST

Mumbai welcomes Cordelia Sky, second vessel in Cordelia Cruises Fleet; Check features, routes and more
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Mumbai has welcomed Cordelia Sky, the second vessel in the Cordelia Cruises fleet, a new addition to India's cruise industry. Its arrival marks a significant milestone in the company's expansion.

The arrival comes five years after Cordelia Cruises began its journey in India with its first ship, Cordelia Empress.

Cordelia Sky bigger than Empress: 77,000 tonnes, 258 metres

At over 77,000 gross tonnes and 258 metres in length, Cordelia Sky is significantly larger than Cordelia Empress. The ship features over 1,000 staterooms, 10 restaurants, 11 bars, swimming pools, entertainment venues, a 930-seat theatre, sports facilities, a spa, and dedicated spaces for children.

Having undergone rebranding, Cordelia Sky has arrived in Mumbai in her new Cordelia identity.

Routes: Mumbai-Goa-Lakshadweep and Chennai-Singapore

The ship will initially operate 2- to 5-night roundtrips from Mumbai, including itineraries to Goa and Lakshadweep Islands.

The schedule also includes 7-night Southeast Asia voyages departing from Chennai and visiting Phuket, Langkawi, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore. A corresponding itinerary will operate in opposite direction from Singapore to Chennai.

1002 staterooms, 10 restaurants, 930-seat theatre

The ship has 1,002 staterooms across several categories, comprising 429 Interior, 313 Ocean View, 245 Mini Suites, 11 Penthouse Suites and four Chairman's Suites. Chairman's Suites feature separate living, dining and bedroom areas, with private balconies equipped with hot tubs and butler service.

Dining facilities are distributed across 10 venues, offering regional Indian dishes, sushi, Italian cuisine, vegetarian and Jain selections, as well as buffet dining.

Entertainment will be centred on the 930-seat Marquee Theatre.

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