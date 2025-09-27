Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Mumbai weather update: Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms predicted for next 48 hours; IMD issues orange alert for...

The weather forecast indicates cloudy skies over Mumbai and its suburbs, with persistent heavy showers and the potential for very heavy rainfall in some areas. The maximum and minimum temperatures are anticipated to be around 29°C and 24°C, respectively, slightly below the seasonal average.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 27, 2025, 09:21 AM IST

Mumbai and surrounding areas woke up to a wet morning on Saturday, The city is expected to brace heavy rains and thunderstorms throughout the day. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts, cautioning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in certain areas. Palghar district has been placed under a yellow alert.

The weather forecast indicates cloudy skies over Mumbai and its suburbs, with persistent heavy showers and the potential for very heavy rainfall in some areas. The maximum and minimum temperatures are anticipated to be around 29°C and 24°C, respectively, slightly below the seasonal average.

Mumbai is forecast to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall from Saturday, September 27, through September 29, according to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Friday forecast.

Red alert in Mumbai

Certain districts in Maharashtra are under a red alert, including Jalna, Beed, and Solapur, indicating the likelihood of moderate to intense rainfall, thunderstorms, and surface winds in these areas.

Most of Maharashtra is under a yellow or orange alert, with moderate rain expected.

The weather department predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall on Saturday in isolated areas of Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Mahe, Konkan and Goa, Maharashtra, north interior Karnataka, Odisha, and Telangana.

Heavy rainfall is also anticipated at isolated locations across Andhra Pradesh, coastal Karnataka, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, and West Bengal and Sikkim.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds, reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph, are very likely on Saturday in certain areas over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, and Telangana. Similar weather conditions, with gusty winds ranging from 30-40 kmph, are also expected in parts of Bihar, interior Karnataka, Jharkhand, Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, Odisha, Rayalaseema, and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

Maharashtra govt issues advisory

The Maharashtra government issued an advisory on Friday, urging residents to exercise caution due to the heavy rain forecast.

The public has been requested to adhere to official guidelines, steer clear of hazardous zones, and avoid travel to flood-prone areas.

People are advised against seeking shelter under trees during thunderstorms and to take all necessary precautions for flood safety.

 

 

