Headlines

Raj Kundra to make his acting debut with film based on his Arthur Road jail experience in pornography case

'Psl talent exposed': Fans erupt after Sai Sudharsan's match-winning 104 helps IND A beat PAK A in Emerging Asia Cup

ED conducts searches against Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal as part of money-laundering probe

Mumbai weather update: All government, private schools to be closed tomorrow as heavy rain lashes city

Neetu Kapoor posts cryptic note after Kangana Ranaut takes indirect dig at Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's marriage

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Raj Kundra to make his acting debut with film based on his Arthur Road jail experience in pornography case

'Psl talent exposed': Fans erupt after Sai Sudharsan's match-winning 104 helps IND A beat PAK A in Emerging Asia Cup

ED conducts searches against Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal as part of money-laundering probe

10 best superfoods for healthy heart

Top 10 cricketers to play 500 international matches

Meet IAS Sonal Goel, ex-CS, law graduate, who enjoys a massive fanbase

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Blackpink’s Jennie dazzles in monochrome dress on her Cannes debut, fans call her ‘princess’

Record Alert! Virat Kohli Surpasses MS Dhoni, Inches Closer To Sachin Tendulkar In This Elite List

Vivek Agnihotri announces 'The Kashmir Files Unreported', Bawaal Screening, Ve Kamleya & More | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 19

"An Old Lady Came Up In Tears": Nathan Lyon Reveals His Side Of Lord's Long Room Incident

Raj Kundra to make his acting debut with film based on his Arthur Road jail experience in pornography case

Neetu Kapoor posts cryptic note after Kangana Ranaut takes indirect dig at Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's marriage

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri slams Jiya Shankar for mixing handwash in Elvish Yadav's water, says 'this is insane...'

HomeIndia

India

Mumbai weather update: All government, private schools to be closed tomorrow as heavy rain lashes city

Tomorrow is expected to bring heavy rain to several parts of Mumbai, according to the weather office. Parts of Mumbai have also received an orange alert for tomorrow.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 10:07 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Due to the severe rain, both public and private schools in Mumbai will be closed on Monday. Tomorrow is expected to bring heavy rain to several parts of Mumbai, according to the weather office. Parts of Mumbai have also received an orange alert for tomorrow.

Mumbai's railway services had an effect earlier in the day by excessive rainfall. Government offices in Mumbai and the surrounding area were instructed to shut early so that employees could make it home on time by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Today, the chief minister of Maharashtra stated that schools in districts impacted by severe rain will stay shut. Additionally, he stated that the local government will make the ultimate decision in light of the local weather.

The meteorological office additionally released a red alert for the nearby districts of Raigad and Palghar in addition to Mumbai. Due to the forecast of heavy to extremely heavy rain in certain places, tomorrow will also see no classes in these districts.

According to officials on Wednesday, overnight torrential rains in Maharashtra's Konkan region caused many rivers to rise and induce flood-like conditions, forcing officials to transfer residents of a few cities and villages to safer places.

Ajit Pawar, the deputy chief minister, ordered officials to move residents in numerous areas of Chiplun town in the Ratnagiri district owing to the rising level of the Vashisthi river as additional rain is anticipated in coastal Maharashtra over the next several days.

Savitri and Patalganaga were running over the danger level, according to authorities, among the six major rivers in Raigad district. According to the district authorities, the water levels in the Kundalika and Amba rivers had hit the "alert" mark, while the Gadhi and Ulhas rivers were running near the warning level in the morning.

Twelve teams have been dispatched across Maharashtra, according to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), with five teams in Mumbai and one team each in the districts of Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur Sangli, Nagpur, and Thane. Due to a warning for heavy rain, an NDRF officer reported that they had pre-positioned one squad in each of Chiplun, Palghar, and Mahad.

READ | INDIA's demand for discussion on Manipur in Parliament non-negotiable: Congress

 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Jaw-dropping viral video: Woman dines from lion's plate, internet reacts

Salman Khan to quit Bigg Boss OTT 2 after backlash to photo of him hosting show with cigarette? Here's the truth

Asia Cup 2023 schedule to be announced on this date; details inside

'Rise above political bickering': Supreme Court to Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi LG amid row over appointment of DERC head

J&K NEET UG 2023 counselling registration begins — Apply at jkbopee.gov.in before July 23

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Blackpink’s Jennie dazzles in monochrome dress on her Cannes debut, fans call her ‘princess’

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor: ChatGPT suggests Bollywood divas to play Ariel if The Little Mermaid were remade in India

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE