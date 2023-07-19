Mumbai weather update: All government, private schools to be closed tomorrow as heavy rain lashes city

Tomorrow is expected to bring heavy rain to several parts of Mumbai, according to the weather office. Parts of Mumbai have also received an orange alert for tomorrow.

Due to the severe rain, both public and private schools in Mumbai will be closed on Monday. Tomorrow is expected to bring heavy rain to several parts of Mumbai, according to the weather office. Parts of Mumbai have also received an orange alert for tomorrow.

Mumbai's railway services had an effect earlier in the day by excessive rainfall. Government offices in Mumbai and the surrounding area were instructed to shut early so that employees could make it home on time by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Today, the chief minister of Maharashtra stated that schools in districts impacted by severe rain will stay shut. Additionally, he stated that the local government will make the ultimate decision in light of the local weather.

The meteorological office additionally released a red alert for the nearby districts of Raigad and Palghar in addition to Mumbai. Due to the forecast of heavy to extremely heavy rain in certain places, tomorrow will also see no classes in these districts.

According to officials on Wednesday, overnight torrential rains in Maharashtra's Konkan region caused many rivers to rise and induce flood-like conditions, forcing officials to transfer residents of a few cities and villages to safer places.

Ajit Pawar, the deputy chief minister, ordered officials to move residents in numerous areas of Chiplun town in the Ratnagiri district owing to the rising level of the Vashisthi river as additional rain is anticipated in coastal Maharashtra over the next several days.

Savitri and Patalganaga were running over the danger level, according to authorities, among the six major rivers in Raigad district. According to the district authorities, the water levels in the Kundalika and Amba rivers had hit the "alert" mark, while the Gadhi and Ulhas rivers were running near the warning level in the morning.

Twelve teams have been dispatched across Maharashtra, according to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), with five teams in Mumbai and one team each in the districts of Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur Sangli, Nagpur, and Thane. Due to a warning for heavy rain, an NDRF officer reported that they had pre-positioned one squad in each of Chiplun, Palghar, and Mahad.

