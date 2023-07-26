Headlines

Mumbai rains: IMD issues red alert for Thursday, all schools, colleges in city to be shut

Incessant heavy rain lashed Mumbai on Wednesday, which slowed down the road traffic.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 10:08 PM IST

Mumbai weather update: All government and private schools and colleges will be closed on Thursday, July 27, as the IMD has issued a 'red alert' for the metropolis. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a statement about it on Wednesday night.

Iqbal Singh Chahal, municipal commissioner and administrator of the BMC, in a statement said, "In view of the red alert issued for Mumbai, the BMC has declared a holiday for all municipal, government-run and private primary, secondary and higher secondary schools and all colleges in the city and suburbs on Thursday as safety of students is a top priority."

The IMD Mumbai issued 'extremely heavy rainfall' warning (red alert) for Mumbai city and its suburban areas from 8 pm on July 26 to afternoon on July 27. "The BMC requests all citizens to stay alert, remain indoors and kindly follow instructions from the administration," Chahal urged.

While the BMC said that the weather department's 'red alert' will be valid till afternoon, IMD officials clarified that it will be valid till 8.30 am. Incessant heavy rain lashed Mumbai on Wednesday, which slowed down the road traffic.

READ | 'India will cross Line of Control if....': Rajnath Singh warns Pakistan on Kargil Vijay Diwas

The city received 61.19 mm of rainfall between 8 am and 4 pm, while eastern suburbs and western suburbs recorded 34.53 mm and 40.68 mm of rainfall, respectively, in the same period. The intensity of rain was more in the suburbs in the morning hours while the island city received intermittent heavy showers in the afternoon.

(with inputs from PTI)

