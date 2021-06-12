Mumbai Rains: BIG update on Mumbai local train services - Details here

The Mumbai local train services were suspended due to a torrential downpour on Saturday (June 12) in the Maximum City. The heavy rainfalls caused flooding and waterlogging in various parts of the city. The Central Railways stopped train services between Dadar-Kurla for 40 minutes. The suspension happened due to rising water levels on tracks. However, this suspension didn’t halt the running of the locals on other routes in the city.

“Central Railway suspends local trains between Dadar-Kurla due to rising water level on tracks; trains running smoothly on other sections,” news agency ANI reported.

The Central Railways hourly updated on the trains running schedule and informed on Twitter that trains were running smoothly as of 13:20hrs on 12.6.2021.

Earlier, the local train services were stopped due to a high tide prediction of 4.34m.

Till early Saturday morning, heavy rainfalls continued for the past 24 hours but it didn’t affect the normal schedule of local trains and city buses, officials said.

IMD has put Mumbai on Orange Alert for Saturday and Red Alert for Sunday. The warnings issued directed that Mumbai and Thane districts would “very likely receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places (on Saturday),” it has earlier said.

After the warning issued by IMD, the BMC also notified a “high alert” to all the agencies for the next two days, considering the continuous downpour in the city.

These heavy rains started after the southwest monsoon hit the city on Wednesday, causing water-logging on roads and rail tracks, and creating mayhem in suburban train services.