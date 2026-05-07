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Mumbai 'watermelon' deaths case: Chilling twist emerges, Rat poison found in bodies after organs turned green

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Mumbai 'watermelon' deaths case: Chilling twist emerges, Rat poison found in bodies after organs turned green

A shocking twist has emerged in the mysterious death of a family of four in Mumbai, who allegedly died by eating watermelon. It was revealed that the victims died due to poisoning caused by a toxic rodenticide.

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : May 07, 2026, 10:30 PM IST

Mumbai 'watermelon' deaths case: Chilling twist emerges, Rat poison found in bodies after organs turned green
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A shocking twist has emerged in the mysterious death of a family of four in Mumbai, who allegedly died by eating watermelon. It was revealed that the victims died due to poisoning caused by a toxic rodenticide.

Here's what the forensic reports reveals

Shockingly, Forensic tests reports have revealed that all four of them died because of a lethal rodenticide. Traces of Zinc Phosphite, a toxic chemical used in rat poison, was found in their bodies. Zinc Phosphite was also found in the samples of the watermelon consumed by the family. However, it remained unclear whether the toxic substance was already in the watermelon or was injected.

Earlier, forensic test reports revealed that the organs, including brain, heart, and intestines, of four family members turned green.

About the incident

The Dokadia family, residents of Ghari Mohalla in the Pydhonie area, had hosted a family gathering on April 25. According to police officials, the family shared dinner with guests, including chicken biryani, before eating watermelon at around 1 am and started feeling severely sick. 

As per reports, the deceased, identified as Abdullah Dokadia, 45, his wife Nasreen, 35, and their daughters Zainab, 13, and Ayesha,16, consumed a watermelon and developed symptoms like vomiting and diarrhea, and of food poisoning. While one daughter died before receiving treatment, three of the members also died at the hospital. The samples wer taken by the Police and was sent for forensic examination.

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