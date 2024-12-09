The cold snap arrived just days after Mumbai experienced its hottest December day in 15 years. On December 4, the city reached a maximum temperature of 37.3 degrees Celsius, the highest December temperature since 2008.

Mumbai today woke up to the coldest day in nine years, with Santacruz recording the lowest temperature of the season, 13.7 degrees Celsius. This shows a significant drop of 5.6 degrees below the normal average, as temperatures fell more than 11 degrees within just three days. Meanwhile, the Colaba observatory reported a temperature of 19.2 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has linked the abrupt temperature drop to current weather patterns and has predicted clear skies for the week ahead. The cold spell is anticipated to continue, with minimum temperatures expected to remian below 20 degrees Celsius until Friday.

The IMD's bulletin forecasts that minimum temperatures will remain below 17 degrees Celsius until Wednesday, gradually increasing to between 19 and 21 degrees Celsius by the weekend. Daytime temperatures are expected to hover around 31 to 32 degrees Celsius until Saturday.

As mentioned earlier #Mumbai seen the coldest morning of season so far with minimum temperature of 13.7°C.#Mumbaiweather https://t.co/zGnx1WEhX9 pic.twitter.com/x16zXlukih — WeatherMan of Thane (@UmredkarBhupen) December 9, 2024

On social media platform X, users expressed their surprise and happiness, highlighting that Monday's temperatures have made this December the coldest that Mumbai has seen in recent years.

Mumbai(Santacruz) recorded 13.7© today morning lowest of the season till now#Mumbai Winter — Rahul (@RahulMa73898138) December 9, 2024

According to Indian Express, referencing historical data, indicates that the last experience of colder December weather in the city occurred in 2015, when temperatures fell to 11.4 degrees Celsius on December 24. Additionally, the second-lowest December temperature in the past ten years was noted in 2018, reaching 14.4 degrees Celsius.

The cold snap arrived just days after Mumbai experienced its hottest December day in 15 years. On December 4, the city reached a maximum temperature of 37.3 degrees Celsius, the highest December temperature since 2008. By Sunday, the weather shifted dramatically, with the minimum temperature dropping to 17 degrees Celsius, marking an eight-degree decline in just three days.

The IMD's weekly forecast indicates that Mumbai's minimum temperatures are expected to reach their lowest point on December 10, with predicted highs and lows of 32 and 16 degrees Celsius, respectively. The drop in temperature has provided relief to residents who had been facing unusually warm conditions.