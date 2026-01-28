FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Mumbai: Viral video shows four-lane Mira Bhayander flyover abruptly narrowing to two, netizens flag safety concerns, MMRDA responds

A new flyover in Mumbai's Mira Bhayander has caught public attention due to its reduction from being four lanes to two lanes. A video of the flyover with two lanes has gone viral, and social media users have been criticising the change. Responding to the video, MMRDA has clarified its stance.

Vaishali Shastri

Jan 28, 2026

Mumbai: Viral video shows four-lane Mira Bhayander flyover abruptly narrowing to two, netizens flag safety concerns, MMRDA responds
Mira Bhayander flyover changed from 4-lanes to 2, shows viral video
A new flyover in Mumbai's Mira Bhayander has caught public attention due to its reduction from being four lanes to two lanes. A video of the flyover with two lanes has gone viral, and social media users have been criticising the change. The video shows the flyover that started from four lanes abruptly changed to two lanes.  

Responding to the criticism, MMRDA denied any design issue in the flyover, clarifying that the lane transition is a deliberate engineering plan. 

The issue which stemmed from a viral post started a debate on social media. The post by the Gems of Mira Bhayander account on X raised concerns over the possibility of worsening congestion instead of solving the issue of traffic. The flyover is crucial for the public as it's part of the Metro Line 9 project.  

What did MMRDA say? 

The post describes the four-lane flyover as one that “suddenly narrows” into two lanes. Explaining the change, MMRDA said that the flyover configuration is taken care of by constraints pertaining to acquiring land and strategic planning regarding its expansion. According to officials, it has been designed with two lanes, one going towards Bhayander (E), while there has been provision for 2 more lanes towards Bhayander (W). 

The cricticism comes at the time of the flyover’s inauguration which is scheduled for February. The flyover project is currently underway, and the expected two lanes are yet to be constructed. 

Why is the flyover key route for Mumbaikars? 

The flyover connects Mira Bhayandar Road with Golden Nest Circle in Bhayandar region, one of the busiest road networks in the area and a meeting point for five roads which makes it one of the most congested junctions in the city all day. 

According to MMRDA, the flyover has been designed to lessen the vehicular traffic on Mira Bhayandar Road by offering intersections at different levels to improve traffic flow and goes towards Bhayandar.  

Criticising the construction, many users raised concerns. One of the users wrote, “How does this JKumar get projects again n again, remember the Mumbai Pune highway near Turbhe and Vash section was in such bad condition after 8 lanes were built and during monsoon it was impossible to driver down the road.” 

Many others echoed the same sentiments, calling the design confusing and poorly planned. “So the plan was to take the congestion from the ground and simply elevate it 20 feet in the air?”, another user questioned.  

Aaditya Thackeray, Worli MLA and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader, reacted scathingly to MMRDA’s clarification to the viral video of the Mira Bhayandar flyover. 

