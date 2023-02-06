Mumbai: Vande Bharat trains to be inaugurated on February 10, travel to Solapur in 6.35 hrs, Shirdi in 5.25 hrs (file photo: Twitter/DarshanaJardosh)

Vande Bharat Express news: Mumbai will get two Vande Bharat Express trains on February 10 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the semi-high speed trains from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminal (CSMT). The trains will run on Mumbai-Solapur and Mumbai-Shirdi routes.

The Vande Bharat Express is expected to cover a distance of around 400 km between Mumbai and Solapur in 6.35 hours. The train is likely to run via the Bhor ghat (located between Karjat and Khandala on way to Pune).

While the other Mumbai-Shirdi Vande Bharat train is expected to cover a distance of around 340 km in 5.25 hours. It is likely to run via the Thal ghat (in Kasara on Mumbai's outskirts). The two trains are advanced versions of the Vande Bharat Express. They are much lighter and capable of reaching higher speeds in lesser time.

So far, eight Vande Bharat Express trains have been launched on various inter-state routes, including one between Mumbai and Gandhinagar. Vande Bharat Express is an indigenously designed semi high-speed train of 16 coaches. The train reaches a speed of 160 kmph in just 140 seconds.

The train is equipped with aeroplane-like bio-vacuum toilets. The train is also equipped with 'kavach', a train collision avoidance system.

Ahead of PM Modi's visit to Mumbai, police have banned the flying of drones, paragliders, all types of balloons and remote-controlled microlight aircraft on February 10 for security reasons.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) issued an order to this effect on February 3 under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code. According to the city police order, no activities of drones, paragliders, all type of balloons, remote-controlled microlight aircraft would be allowed in the jurisdiction of the airport, Sahar, Colaba, Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg, MIDC and Andheri police stations for 24 hours on February 10, unless withdrawn earlier.