Mumbai to start unlocking from June 7: From restaurants, spas to gyms - know what's open, what's not

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government planned a phase-wise unlocking of the state based on the positivity rate amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Districts with a positivity rate of 5 to 10% and 40-60% oxygen bed occupancy will be classified as level 3. Mumbai has been classified as a level 3 city.

What will open and what will remain closed in Mumbai:

Currently, local train services are operational for essential workers and citizens who are travelling for vaccination or hospital purpose. The Maharashtra government has also issued a clarification that in case of travel by local trains, respective DMAs have been given authority to impose further restrictions on travel for level 1,2 and 3.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Saturday said that restaurants, salons, spas, wellness centres will open in Mumbai from Monday (June 7), with 50 per cent working capacity. However, n0 air conditioning will be allowed in salons, spas and gyms.

Restaurants will be open in 50 per cent capacity for dining till 4 pm only on weekdays. Thereafter, only take away/home deliveries will be allowed.

Shops, establishments dealing with essential items will be open till 4 pm on all days, while shops with non-essential items will be open till 4 pm on weekdays.

Malls, theatres (multiplex as well as single screen) will be closed in Mumbai, under Level 3 rules.

E-commerce, items as well as services, will be carried out in a regular capacity.

Public places, open grounds for walking and cycling will be open from 5 am to 9 am on every day.

Private offices will all be allowed to open till 4 pm on working days, except some. Office attendance (including government offices) will be kept at 50%.

Only 50 people will be allowed to gather for marriages, and 20 for funerals.

Onsite labourers must leave by 4 pm at construction sites.

Only outdoor sports activities will be allowed from 5 am to 9 am or 6 pm to 9 am.

For shooting activities, they have to be conducted in a bubble, and no movement will be allowed outside post 5 pm.

Gatherings - social, cultural, and related to entertainment - will be held at 50 per cent capacity and till 4 pm on weekdays.

Meetings, elections, gathering of local bodies, cooperative bodies will be held at 50 per cent capacity.

Agricultural activities will be held till 4 pm on all days.

Inter-district travel for passengers either by private means will be held in a regular capacity, except if moving to or passing through with any stoppage in level 5, wherein passenger E-pass is a must.

For manufacturing activities of export-oriented units, including MSMEs that need to fulfill their export obligation, will be held at a regular capacity.

For manufacturing units across sectors, which are not covered under essential, will function with 50 per cent staff. The movement will be carried out under a transport bubble.