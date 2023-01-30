Mumbai: Two new Vande Bharat trains to run on these routes, PM Modi likely to flag off on February 10

File Photo

PM Narendra Modi is expected to launch two more Vande Bharat Express trains from Mumbai on February 10. Beginning from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), new Vande Bharat express trains will go to Shirdi and Solapur. The Railways are anticipated to issue a formal announcement of the inauguration shortly. In February, the Prime Minister will visit Mumbai for the launch of an Arabic Academy in the Andheri East neighbourhood, which is home to the Dawoodi Bohra community.

The first trip from CSMT to Shirdi and the return trip from Solapur to CSMT would reportedly take place on the same day, February 10. There has never been a state with two Vande Bharat expresses operating inside the same state before. The Mumbai Central Station and the Gandhinagar Capital City are both stops for the Vande Bharata Express.

Six days a week, Vande Bharat trains will travel between CSMT and Solapur. The CSMT will not operate on Wednesday, while the Solapur location will be closed on Thursday. Current plans see the train departing CSMT at 4:20 pm, arriving in Solapur at 10:40 pm. It will probably leave Solapur at 6:05 in the morning and get to Mumbai by 4:10 in the afternoon.

At 6:15 in the morning, the CSMT terminal will be visited by the Vande Bharat train bound for Shirdi, which will not get there until 12:10 in the afternoon. Starting at 5:25 PM from Sai nagar Shirdi, it will reach CSMT at 11:18 PM. There is now a Vande Bharat Express service between Mumbai Central and Gandhinagar Capital city.

