Mumbai: Twenty roofed turtles and one parrot seized from Crawford Market, one held for illegal wildlife trade

As many as 20 Indian roofed turtles and one parrot were seized from Crawford Market (now called Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Market) in South Mumbai on Saturday in a joint raid conducted by the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, Wildlife Mumbai and the state forest department, the police said.

An animal welfare NGO from the city also helped contribute to the operation.

The police arrested one person, identified as Bilal Mohd Hanif Shaikh (29), on charges of illegal wildlife trade. His residence was also probed.

According to reports, officials in the raiding team said that the accused had also been involved with earlier incidences of poaching and cases of illegal trade of wildlife.

The Indian roofed turtle (Pangshura tecta), found in the major rivers of South Asia, is reserved under the Schedule I of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, while the rose-ringed parakeet (Psittacula krameri) is part of a family of parrots found in India and protected under Schedule IV of the same Act.

Officials in the raiding team reportedly said that the illegal trade practice involves poaching of baby parrots from forests, separating them from their natural parents, and smuggling them into the cities to be sold as pets.

Animal rights groups have been advocating for a long time to grow awareness among people regarding the unfair practice. They say that if only people would stop 'buying' exotic birds and animals poached away illegally, the trade would automatically decline.

(With inputs from ANI)