Mumbai: Travel in BEST buses to become cheaper from today

The reduced fares in Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) buses in Mumbai will come into effect from Tuesday (today) onwards. The reduced new fares will be calculated according to kilometers covered by a commuter.

For 0-5 kms, minimum fare will be Rs 5 in non-ac buses while AC buses fare will be Rs 6.

For 5-10 kms, minimum fare will be Rs 10 in non-ac buses and Rs 13 for AC buses.

For distance above 15 kms, the minimum fare will be Rs 20 in non-AC buses and Rs 25 for AC ones.

Just like Mumbai local, BEST buses is another life-line for commuters in the maximum city and reduced prices will surely be a relief for common man's pocket.

With a drop in fare, it will dissuade people from taking the share-autos and share-taxis especially outside railway stations during peak hours and most importantly their own vehicles, a BEST official had said earlier.

Currently the total number of daily passengers travelling in BEST buses has dropped to 25 lakh or so; which couple of years ago was 42 lakh. Off these around 55% of them travel for first 5 kms in BEST buses. Sources said that they expect another 10-12 lakh people to use these red coloured buses once this change comes into play.

"This is first-move towards reducing bus fares. We intend to restructure public transportation in Mumbai which will incentivize people to take public transport. We will also take the total fleet to 6000 buses in the near future," said Surendrakumar Bagde, General Manager, BEST Undertaking.