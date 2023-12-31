The MTHL will further connect to the arterial Mumbai Pune Expressway, which links the state's two largest cities, as per officials.

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link to be inaugurated on this date: Key points about India’s longest sea bridge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), the country's longest sea bridge, on January 12, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Sunday.

The 21.8-kilometre long bridge between Sewri in Mumbai and Nhava Sheva area in Raigad district will bring down the journey from the current two hours to around 15-20 minutes, the CM said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Mumbai Trans Harbour Link on January 12. This bridge will bring economic development and growth in areas connected to it," Shinde told reporters.

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link is a 6-lane sea link, with 16.50 kilometre of the stretch on sea and 5.50 km on land.