INDIA

Attention passengers! Mumbai train services to be affected by 15-day mega block from Sept 26; check details

Central Railway will operate special traffic and power day blocks for carrying out pre-non-interlocking works at Karjat station in connection with Karjat yard remodelling work.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 25, 2025, 11:47 PM IST

Attention passengers! Mumbai train services to be affected by 15-day mega block from Sept 26; check details
Central Railway Mega Block: Mumbai train services will be affected from Friday, September 26, as the Central Railway (CR) has announced special traffic and power blocks to carry out scheduled maintenance work. The maintenance project will begin on September 26 and will continue till October 10. It will affect both local and long-distance train schedules. Details of the repercussions of further blocks and train running from October 1 to October 10 due to the same will be shared subsequently.

Karjat station

As part of the plan, Pre Non-Interlocking (PNI) works will be undertaken at Karjat station in connection with the yard remodelling project. Due to this, the services of several Mumbai local and long-distance trains will be affected.

Mumbai Mega Block: September 27-30 

  1. From September 27 to September 30, a traffic block will be imposed daily between 11:20 hrs and 16:20 hrs on the Up and Down Panvel line.
  2. The block will affect train operations in the section between Nagnath Cabin and Karjat Platforms 2 and 3, as well as between Karjat Platform 3 and Chok station.

Working of suburban trains during the block period

  1. Up and Down suburban services between Karjat and Khopoli will not be available during the block period.
  2. Up and Down suburban services between Kalyan and Karjat will run as per schedule.
  3. Karjat-Khopoli local departing Karjat at 12.00 hrs and Khopoli-Karjat local departing Khopoli at 11.20 hrs will be cancelled.

Rescheduling of Mail, Express train on Sept 30

  1. Train no 11014 Coimbatore-LTT Express Journey Commencing(JCO) on 29.09.2025 will be rescheduled to depart Coimbatore at 12.50 hrs instead of its scheduled time 08.50 hrs

  2. Train no 12164 Chennai-LTT Express Journey Commencing(JCO) on 29.09.2025 will be rescheduled to depart Chennai at 21.25 hrs instead of its scheduled time 18.25 hrs

  3. Train no 12263 Pune-Hazrat Nizamuddin Duronto Express Journey Commencing(JCO) on 30.09.2025 will be rescheduled to depart Pune at 15.10 hrs instead of its scheduled time 11.10 hrs

