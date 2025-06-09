Mumbai Train Accident: The railway administration and police have reached the spot. The injured are being taken immediately to the nearest hospital. Investigation into the accident has begun. Local servi

Mumbra Train Accident: Some passengers travelling towards CSMT fell from the train at Thane's Mumbra railway station. The incident happened between Mumbra and Diva stations in Thane district.

ANI reported, citing Central Railways, that the reason for the accident is believed to be excessive crowd in the train. The railway administration and police have reached the spot. The injured are being taken immediately to the nearest hospital. Investigation into the accident has begun. Local services have also been affected by the incident.