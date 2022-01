In another major blow to the common man, prices of sliced bread have risen by Rs 2 to Rs 5. This is due to the continuous rise in the price of fuel that is adding to food inflation.

Most bakery brands in the city have increased the price of bread leading the household income to soar. In 2020, regular 400 gm white bread was priced at Rs 30, up from Rs 28. Now the MRP has risen to Rs 33.