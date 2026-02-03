Mumbai to Pune in just 48 minutes? Rail Minister Vaishnaw says high-speed corridor to cut travel time 'drastically'

Mumbai and Pune, two bustling cities of Maharashtra, are located around 191 kilometers apart by rail. Vaishnaw, however, did not give out any timeline for the upcoming high-speed rail corridor project.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that a proposed high-speed rail (HSR) corridor between Mumbai and Pune could cut down travel time between the two cities to just 48 minutes. This is significantly shorter than the current travel time of three to four hours by conventional rail. The union minister said the new infrastructure will accommodate train speeds of up to 350 kilometers per hour. Vaishnaw's comments come amid a series of rail announcements made under the Union Budget for 2026-2027, which places a strong focus on faster rail connectivity between major urban centres.

Rs 23,000 crore to be allocated

In a media interaction, Vaishnaw said: "Both the cities will practically be a single city once these trains start running. The travel distance will reduce drastically. Also, the travel time in Pune-Hyderabad corridor would be just one hour and 55 minutes." Mumbai and Pune, two bustling cities of Maharashtra, are located around 191 kilometers apart by rail. The minister, however, did not give out any timeline for the high-speed rail corridor project. "Rs 23,926 crore will be the total railway budget outlay for Maharashtra," Vaishnaw stated. He also announced plans for building more than 130 new railway stations across the state.

Union Budget pushes for high-speed rail

The Mumbai-Pune corridor is among India's busiest short-distance intercity routes. It also serves as a key access route to the Western Ghats region and to several hill stations. The proposed Mumbai-Pune high-speed corridor is part of a broader rail push announced in the Union Budget for the upcoming financial year. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced budgetary support of Rs 2.78 lakh crore for the Indian Railways, with total capital expenditure pegged at Rs 2.93 lakh crore. The Budget also proposes seven high-speed rail corridors connecting major cities across the country.