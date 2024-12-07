The IIT Madras Avishkar Hyperloop team is leading the project in partnership with TuTr, a startup supported by the institute's incubator ecosystem.

IIT Madras has completed a 410-meter Hyperloop test track, which is a significant development in transportation technology and a turning point in India's foray into cutting-edge transportation systems. Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Union Railway Minister, announced on Thursday. A video of the test track was also posted.

“Bharat’s first Hyperloop test track (410 meters) completed. Team Railways, IIT-Madras’ Avishkar Hyperloop team, and TuTr (an incubated startup),” the Minister wrote on X.

The IIT Madras Avishkar Hyperloop team is leading the project in partnership with TuTr, a startup supported by the institute's incubator ecosystem. The team consists of 76 undergraduate and graduate students from IIT Madras, and it is tasked with creating and testing this innovative technology.



There are two stages to the implementation plan. Building an 11.5-kilometer test track will be the main goal of the first phase to show the system's dependability and functionality. The second stage will extend the test track to almost 100 kilometres after successful validation, opening the door for its practical uses.

The first full-scale Hyperloop project in India may be built in the Mumbai-Pune corridor. If implemented, this method may cut the flight time between Mumbai and Pune to just twenty-five minutes, which would be quicker than flying.

According to media reports, Quintrans Hyperloop, a business based in Pune, plans to introduce its first functional hyperloop cargo system by 2027–2028. It is anticipated that the state-of-the-art transit system will provide ultra-high-speed inter-city connectivity between important Indian cities including Delhi and Chandigarh, Chennai and Bengaluru, and Mumbai and Pune.

With a predicted travel time of less than 25 minutes—faster than flying—the Hyperloop technology promises a number of benefits. One-way tickets are anticipated to cost between Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500, which is almost half as much as a direct ticket.

Quintrans Hyperloop is reportedly building a 100-meter test facility in Pune to demonstrate and verify its technology.

Elon Musk first conceived of the Hyperloop concept in 2012, and it has since become a global sensation as a ground-breaking means of transportation.



The Hyperloop is a high-speed transit system that uses low-pressure tubes to carry pods—basically pressurised vehicles—at incredible speeds. Direct, non-stop point-to-point travel is made possible by the capacity of each pod, which can hold 24 to 28 passengers. This cutting-edge system is thought to be a viable way to meet the rising demand for clean and effective transportation. India’s foray into Hyperloop technology represents a significant leap toward futuristic transportation systems.

With an operating cruising speed of about 360 kmph, Hyperloop trains are intended to attain speeds of up to 1,100 kmph. These trains run in vacuum-sealed tubes, which greatly lower friction and enable hitherto unheard-of levels of energy economy and speed.