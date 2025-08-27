Mumbai to Konkan ferry: Ro-Ro service to be launched on...; know fares, timings, and more

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Asia Cup 2025: Can Shaheen Afridi repeat his 2021 heroics vs India? Pakistan coach hints at BIG impact

OTTplay Collaborates with Amazon Prime to Offer Prime Lite Benefits to Customers

Ganesh Chaturthi: Other than modaks, THESE 5 offerings are Bappa’s favourites

6 Indian forts that created blockbuster Bollywood moments

The Bootstrapped Startup That Bucks VC Conventions

Neha Dhupia Follow Gluten-Free diet: What it is, benefits, food you can eat and avoid

Donald Trump Tariffs News: How will India's overall exports grow despite US losses?

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: First photos of high-speed rail REVEALED, check here

Meet IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam on first attempt, now set to tie the knot with Deputy CM's daughter, he is...

After slamming Gautam Gambhir, ex-India star claims unfair treatment under former captain MS Dhoni, says 'He never liked...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Asia Cup 2025: Can Shaheen Afridi repeat his 2021 heroics vs India? Pakistan coach hints at BIG impact

Asia Cup 2025: Can Shaheen Afridi repeat his 2021 heroics vs India?

OTTplay Collaborates with Amazon Prime to Offer Prime Lite Benefits to Customers

OTTplay Collaborates with Amazon Prime to Offer Prime Lite Benefits to Customers

Ganesh Chaturthi: Other than modaks, THESE 5 offerings are Bappa’s favourites

Ganesh Chaturthi: Other than modaks, THESE 5 offerings are Bappa’s favourites

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeIndia

INDIA

Mumbai to Konkan ferry: Ro-Ro service to be launched on...; know fares, timings, and more

The Maharashtra government will launch a new ferry service, called Ro-Ro (Roll-On, Roll-Off), which will connect Mumbai and Konkan. The service will start from September 1 and significantly cut down travel time.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 27, 2025, 04:40 PM IST

Mumbai to Konkan ferry: Ro-Ro service to be launched on...; know fares, timings, and more
New ferry service, called Ro-Ro (Roll-On, Roll-Off), will connect Mumbai and Konkan
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Maharashtra government will launch a new ferry service, called Ro-Ro (Roll-On, Roll-Off), which will connect Mumbai and Konkan. The service will start from September 1 and significantly cut down travel time. The new ferry service in Mumbai is more of an advantage as the service will help passengers in the city escape its infamous traffic jam, especially during festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi, Holi on the Mumbai-Goa highway.   

What are the prices for Ro-Ro ferry service?

The ferry service will reduce the journey to just 3 hours for Jaigad (Ratnagiri) and 5 hours for Vijaydurg (Sindhudurg), which earlier used to take a tiresome 10-12 hours by road. The ticket prices for Ro-Ro ferry service are designed to fit small budget as its passenger fares for Economy Class start at Rs 2,500 and for First Class they are Rs 9,000, for Premium Economy they are Rs 4,000 and for Business Class they are 7,500.

Passengers will get another benefit as they can bring their own vehicles on the boat. For cars they are Rs 6,000, Rs 1,000 for two-wheelers, and Rs 600 for bicycles. This allows people to continue traveling onward by their vehicles.

The ferry is designed to carry 50 four-wheelers, 30 two-wheelers, and mini-buses as well. The Ro-Ro service will connect Mumbai’s Bhaucha Dhakka to jetties in Jaigad and Vijaydurg.

ALSO READ: This actor drove taxi, ferry; debut was hit but didn't get him roles, had no work for years, then gave Rs 900-crore film 

What is the inspiration of this new service?

The service, which is hailed as South Asia’s fastest Ro-Ro, has come after the huge success of the already running Ro-Ro ferry service between Mumbai and Mandwa (Alibaug). The success of this ferry service has enhanced weekend getaways. The Mumbai-Alibaug ferry service has transformed traveling between these two regions as it reduced travel time to an hour, making one of the most popular destinations in India more accessible. With the ferry service the passengers will have an extra benefit of taking their vehicles along to continue their journey on road.

Especially advantageous is the accessibility of the holiday destination Alibaug as the travelers can easily spend their weekends or even day trips here. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
The Bootstrapped Startup That Bucks VC Conventions
The Bootstrapped Startup That Bucks VC Conventions
'Your sexual act...': Payal Rohatgi slammed for 'rubbish' statement on Alia Bhatt's invasion of privacy, Redditors say 'get yourself checked'
Payal Rohatgi slammed for 'rubbish' statement on Alia Bhatt's privacy invasion
'Give them dagger or pistol instead of...': UP Mahapanchayat urges parents after Noida dowry murder case
'Give them dagger or pistol instead of...': UP Mahapanchayat urges parents
Mumbai to Konkan ferry: Ro-Ro service to be launched on...; know fares, timings, and more
Mumbai to Konkan ferry: Ro-Ro service to be launched on...; know fares, timings,
No helmet, no fuel: THIS state has launched new road safety campaign, check key details
No helmet, no fuel: THIS state has launched new road safety campaign
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE