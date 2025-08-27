Mumbai to Konkan ferry: Ro-Ro service to be launched on...; know fares, timings, and more

The Maharashtra government will launch a new ferry service, called Ro-Ro (Roll-On, Roll-Off), which will connect Mumbai and Konkan. The service will start from September 1 and significantly cut down travel time.

The Maharashtra government will launch a new ferry service, called Ro-Ro (Roll-On, Roll-Off), which will connect Mumbai and Konkan. The service will start from September 1 and significantly cut down travel time. The new ferry service in Mumbai is more of an advantage as the service will help passengers in the city escape its infamous traffic jam, especially during festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi, Holi on the Mumbai-Goa highway.

What are the prices for Ro-Ro ferry service?

The ferry service will reduce the journey to just 3 hours for Jaigad (Ratnagiri) and 5 hours for Vijaydurg (Sindhudurg), which earlier used to take a tiresome 10-12 hours by road. The ticket prices for Ro-Ro ferry service are designed to fit small budget as its passenger fares for Economy Class start at Rs 2,500 and for First Class they are Rs 9,000, for Premium Economy they are Rs 4,000 and for Business Class they are 7,500.

Passengers will get another benefit as they can bring their own vehicles on the boat. For cars they are Rs 6,000, Rs 1,000 for two-wheelers, and Rs 600 for bicycles. This allows people to continue traveling onward by their vehicles.

The ferry is designed to carry 50 four-wheelers, 30 two-wheelers, and mini-buses as well. The Ro-Ro service will connect Mumbai’s Bhaucha Dhakka to jetties in Jaigad and Vijaydurg.

What is the inspiration of this new service?

The service, which is hailed as South Asia’s fastest Ro-Ro, has come after the huge success of the already running Ro-Ro ferry service between Mumbai and Mandwa (Alibaug). The success of this ferry service has enhanced weekend getaways. The Mumbai-Alibaug ferry service has transformed traveling between these two regions as it reduced travel time to an hour, making one of the most popular destinations in India more accessible. With the ferry service the passengers will have an extra benefit of taking their vehicles along to continue their journey on road.

Especially advantageous is the accessibility of the holiday destination Alibaug as the travelers can easily spend their weekends or even day trips here.