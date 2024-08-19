Mumbai to Goa in just 6 hours via Konkan Expressway, know distance, route, cost and more

It will be a 376 km-long and 6-lane access-controlled highway.

Maharashtra has developed several expressways to connect areas within the state and neighbouring states. With new expressways, travel time has significantly reduced. Now, the state government will build another expressway from Mumbai to Goa. It will be called, Konkan Expressway, which will be built along the Konkan coast. It is a proposed Greenfield Expressway.

The journey of commuters travelling from Mumbai to Goa by road is going to be very comfortable in the future. The expressway will be built by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC). It will be a 376 km-long and 6-lane access-controlled highway.

The work of preparing the detailed project report (DPR) for the Konkan Express Highway has started. MSRDC has started the process of getting approval from the Environment Department for the highway, NBT reported. According to a senior official of MSRDC, the DPR of the project will be finalized as per the approval of the Environment Department.

Konkan Expressway route

The coastal region of Maharashtra is known as the Konkan region. The highway will be constructed with a route alignment in Maharashtra connecting Panvel (Navi Mumbai) and Sindhudurg via Raigad and Ratnagiri. According to MSRDC officials, there will be 14 interchanges on the expressway.

Mumbai to Goa in just 6 hours

The expressway is expected to reduce travel time between Mumbai and Sindhudurg to about 6 hours from the current 12-13 hours.

Total estimated cost

As per reports, the Konkan Expressway will constructed at an estimated cost of Rs. 68000 crore. About 3,792 hectares of land will need to be acquired for the project. About 146 hectares of this land belongs to the forest department.