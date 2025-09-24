Mumbai to Ahmedabad in just 2 hours: India's first bullet train to cut travel time between these two cities, operations to begin by THIS date

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Navratri 2025 Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta puja vidhi, significance, mantra, colour, more

Meet actress who ruled the screens with Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, then ruined her own career at peak; she is...

Masterstroke by NCRTC: Namo Bharat corridor to become solar energy model, set to outshine China's ...

Shah Rukh Khan dines with Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar at Rashtrapati Bhavan after National Awards, photo goes viral

Amrita Rao shocks fans as she reveals getting letter written in blood: 'People standing next...'

Glitch or coincidence? Donald Trump, Melania Trump’s UN visit interrupted by escalator halt – Watch video

Mumbai braces for more rain: Orange alert issued as IMD predicts heavy rainfall in coming days, check here to know details

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal’s over-the-top coffee demand leaves Neelam Giri shocked, says 'I start crying if...'

Kolkata Rain: 11 dead as record downpour halts city of joy ahead of Durga Puja; IMD predicts more showers till...

'Yes, I do': Donald Trump agrees NATO should shoot down Russian aircraft in meeting with Ukraine's Zelensky

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
ICC suspends USA's membership with immediate effect due to..., here's all you need to know

ICC suspends USA's membership with immediate effect due to..., here's all you ne

Navratri 2025 Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta puja vidhi, significance, mantra, colour, more

Navratri 2025 Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta puja vidhi, significance, mantra, colour,

Meet actress who ruled the screens with Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, then ruined her own career at peak; she is...

Meet actress who ruled the screens with Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeIndia

INDIA

Mumbai to Ahmedabad in just 2 hours: India's first bullet train to cut travel time between these two cities, operations to begin by THIS date

The project includes a 21 km underground stretch between the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and Shilphata, including a 7 km segment beneath Thane Creek. Read here to know more about India's first bullet train.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 24, 2025, 07:02 AM IST

Mumbai to Ahmedabad in just 2 hours: India's first bullet train to cut travel time between these two cities, operations to begin by THIS date
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project has achieved a significant milestone with the completion of a 5 km tunnel between Ghansoli and Shilphata. This breakthrough has been made possible using the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM), successfully connecting the Savali shaft with the Shilphata tunnel portal. The project is progressing rapidly, with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announcing that the first section of the high-speed corridor on the Surat-Bilimora section will commence operations in December 2027.

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "The services are designed such that a train will depart every half hour during the morning and evening peak hours. Once the entire network stabilises, there will be a train every 10 minutes during peak hours."

What will be the speed of India's first bullet train?

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor (MAHSR) is a 508 km long high-speed rail line under development, connecting Mumbai and Ahmedabad. When completed, it will be India's first high-speed rail route, designed to operate at speeds of up to 320 kmph, slashing travel time between the two cities to just over 2 hours. The project includes a 21 km underground stretch between the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and Shilphata, including a 7 km segment beneath Thane Creek.

How many stations it will cover?

The bullet train will cover 12 stations along the 508 km corridor, with four stations in Maharashtra and eight in Gujarat. The stations include Mumbai (Bandra-Kurla Complex), Thane, Vapi, Surat, Baroda, Bharuch, Anand/Nadiad, Ahmedabad, Sabarmati, Anand, and Bilimora. These stations are being developed to meet international standards in functionality, operation, and sustainability, prioritizing passenger comfort and accessibility.

Amenities and services

The bullet train will offer modern onboard amenities, plush seating, and seamless ticketing through digital platforms. Trains will depart every half hour during morning and evening peak hours, and once the network stabilizes, trains will run every 10 minutes during peak hours. Stations will feature state-of-the-art facilities, including nurseries for children and lockers for luggage storage.

The project is progressing rapidly, with significant work completed on viaducts, pier construction, and bridges. Over 321 km of viaduct work and 398 km of pier construction have been completed, along with 17 river bridges and nine steel bridges. The tunnelling work, which began in May 2024, has achieved a major breakthrough with 4.881 km of continuous tunnel section completed. The first phase of the bullet train project is expected to launch on the Surat-Bilimora section in December 2027, followed by Thane in 2028, and reach the Bandra Kurla Complex in 2029.

What is the expected ticket prices?

According to reports, a full journey from Mumbai to Ahmedabad on board the bullet train is expected to cost between Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000, based on railway fares and AC fares. However, there has been no official announcement on the bullet train ticket costs yet.

The total estimated cost of the MAHSR project is approximately Rs 1,08,000 crore. Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is funding 81% of the project cost, while the remaining 19% will be funded through equity contributions from the Ministry of Railways, Maharashtra, and Gujarat governments. As of June 2025, the cumulative financial expenditure on the project is Rs 78,839 crore

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Iran's defence chief Mousavi boasts of country's military capabilities, warns enemies of...
Iran's defence chief Mousavi boasts of country's military capabilities, warns en
Delhi residents, BEAWARE! Around 200 fall ill after consuming buckwheat flour during Navratri fasting
Delhi residents, BEAWARE! Around 200 fall ill after consuming buckwheat flour du
World Rhino Day 2025: Explore 6 Indian destinations to spot the giant one-horned rhino
World Rhino Day 2025: Explore 6 Indian destinations to spot the giant one-horned
Jaishankar meets US counterpart Marco Rubio amid trade, H-1B visa tensions: 'Agreed on importance of...'
Jaishankar meets US counterpart amid trade tensions: 'Agreed on...'
Railway Ministry proposes new Vande Bharat train connecting Firozpur to Delhi; 18km long Rajpura-Mohali line; check details
Railway Ministry proposes new Vande Bharat train connecting Firozpur to Delhi; 1
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE