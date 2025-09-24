Mumbai to Ahmedabad in just 2 hours: India's first bullet train to cut travel time between these two cities, operations to begin by THIS date

The project includes a 21 km underground stretch between the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and Shilphata, including a 7 km segment beneath Thane Creek. Read here to know more about India's first bullet train.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project has achieved a significant milestone with the completion of a 5 km tunnel between Ghansoli and Shilphata. This breakthrough has been made possible using the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM), successfully connecting the Savali shaft with the Shilphata tunnel portal. The project is progressing rapidly, with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announcing that the first section of the high-speed corridor on the Surat-Bilimora section will commence operations in December 2027.

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "The services are designed such that a train will depart every half hour during the morning and evening peak hours. Once the entire network stabilises, there will be a train every 10 minutes during peak hours."

What will be the speed of India's first bullet train?

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor (MAHSR) is a 508 km long high-speed rail line under development, connecting Mumbai and Ahmedabad. When completed, it will be India's first high-speed rail route, designed to operate at speeds of up to 320 kmph, slashing travel time between the two cities to just over 2 hours. The project includes a 21 km underground stretch between the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and Shilphata, including a 7 km segment beneath Thane Creek.

How many stations it will cover?

The bullet train will cover 12 stations along the 508 km corridor, with four stations in Maharashtra and eight in Gujarat. The stations include Mumbai (Bandra-Kurla Complex), Thane, Vapi, Surat, Baroda, Bharuch, Anand/Nadiad, Ahmedabad, Sabarmati, Anand, and Bilimora. These stations are being developed to meet international standards in functionality, operation, and sustainability, prioritizing passenger comfort and accessibility.

Amenities and services

The bullet train will offer modern onboard amenities, plush seating, and seamless ticketing through digital platforms. Trains will depart every half hour during morning and evening peak hours, and once the network stabilizes, trains will run every 10 minutes during peak hours. Stations will feature state-of-the-art facilities, including nurseries for children and lockers for luggage storage.

The project is progressing rapidly, with significant work completed on viaducts, pier construction, and bridges. Over 321 km of viaduct work and 398 km of pier construction have been completed, along with 17 river bridges and nine steel bridges. The tunnelling work, which began in May 2024, has achieved a major breakthrough with 4.881 km of continuous tunnel section completed. The first phase of the bullet train project is expected to launch on the Surat-Bilimora section in December 2027, followed by Thane in 2028, and reach the Bandra Kurla Complex in 2029.

What is the expected ticket prices?

According to reports, a full journey from Mumbai to Ahmedabad on board the bullet train is expected to cost between Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000, based on railway fares and AC fares. However, there has been no official announcement on the bullet train ticket costs yet.

The total estimated cost of the MAHSR project is approximately Rs 1,08,000 crore. Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is funding 81% of the project cost, while the remaining 19% will be funded through equity contributions from the Ministry of Railways, Maharashtra, and Gujarat governments. As of June 2025, the cumulative financial expenditure on the project is Rs 78,839 crore