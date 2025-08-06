Mumbai to Ahmedabad in just 2 hours: BIG update on India's 1st bullet train corridor, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says...

India’s first bullet train will cover a distance of 508 kilometres between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Starting from the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai, it will connect key cities in Gujarat including Vapi, Surat, Anand, Vadodara, and Ahmedabad.

The first bullet train service in India will be operating very soon, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on August 3. This will reduce the travel time between Ahmedabad and Mumbai to two hours and seven minutes. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw virtually signaled the departure of three express trains from the Bhavnagar terminus: the Jabalpur-Raipur Express, the Rewa-Pune Express, and the Ayodhya Express. Chief Ministers Vishnu Deo Sai of Chhattisgarh and Mohan Yadav of Madhya Pradesh also attended the function.

During the ceremony, Vaishnaw said, "The first bullet train from Mumbai to Ahmedabad will start very soon, and the work on the project is going on at a fast pace. When it starts running, the journey from Mumbai to Ahmedabad will take only two hours and seven minutes."

What will be the top speed of Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train?

A new train between Porbandar and Rajkot, a Rs 135-crore coach maintenance facility at Ranavav station, a railway flyover in Porbandar city, two Gati Shakti cargo terminals, and a container terminal at an upcoming port in Bhavnagar are just a few of the upcoming railway projects in Gujarat that the Union minister described while speaking to an audience here.

Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have also started a number of new projects, and their double-engine governments are moving quickly forward. According to Vaishnaw, 34,000 km of new railway tracks have been laid over the 11 years of the Narendra Modi administration, with nearly 12 km of new lines being constructed every day. According to him, the nation is undergoing the first-ever redevelopment of 1,300 railway stations.

The minister also added that in industrialised nations, the renovation of railway stations is carried out in a 'systematic" manner by shutting down all trains and stations.

"There is a huge population here, and everyone's expectation is that work should progress, trains should run, and the station should also be redeveloped. Taking all these challenges into account, Modiji has a big vision today regarding the renovation of these stations," he said.

The Union minister also discussed the Vande Bharat Express, Amrit Bharat Express, and Namo Bharat Express trains that the Modi administration has launched.

"Eight Amrit Bharat trains have been launched so far. They have features like Vande Bharat trains, but the fare is low. These trains have been constructed using new-age technology, and you will be surprised to hear the emotions expressed by passengers using these trains," he said.