Mumbai to Ahmedabad bullet train coming soon! Know all about India's fist underwater high-speed rail

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train | Photo: PTI

India's first-ever bullet train that will run underwater is between Mumbai to Ahmedabad. The high-speed train will travel a total of 21 kilometres. It is expected to be completed by the end of 2023, as per reports.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Train will pass underwater in Thane. Based on Japanese Shinkansen technology, the total cost of the project is approximately Rs 1.08 lakh crore.

The bullet train will have three stops-- One in Maharashtra, and two in Gujarat. Out of the total 21 kilometres, seven kilometres of the high-speed bullet train corridor will be underwater.

The seven kilometres long underwater tunnel will be a single-tube twin-track structure. This tunnel will have a diameter of 13.1 meters at depths ranging from 25-40 metres below the ground.

Read: Noida news: New 11.5 km metro link for Noida International Airport-IGI connectivity likely; list of stations

The high-speed bullet train is set to travel the distance from Mumbai to Ahmedabad in just three hours. The Bhuj AC Superfast Express takes six hours and ten minutes. According to a PTI report, “the tunnel will cross Thane creek and the survey work under the creek was done using underwater static refraction technique. The deepest construction point will be 114 metres below Parsik Hill near Shilphata,” an NHSRCL spokesperson said.

The train are been exported from Japan. These are 18 Shinkansen E5 series trains from Japan worth INR 70 billion. Each train has 10 coaches and has the capacity to achieve speeds of up to 315 kmph.