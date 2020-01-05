JNU violence: Congress, AAP responsible for the attacks, says MoS Nityanand Rai

JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh was among those injured in the attacked by "goons wearing masks."

A mob wearing masks, armed with lathis and stones attacked students and teachers protesting against the hostel fee hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday.

Several students have been injured in the attack including Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh.

Terrified students sent SOS messages to friends, teachers and media personnel, accusing the RSS-linked Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) of the attack.

A video shared by ANI showed that people wearing masks and armed with lathis attacked as women students are heard screaming in the background.

JNUSU said students, as well as faculty members, have been targetted.

Here are some highlights from the day:

13:50 IST Monday, 7 January 2020

Head of the Fact Finding Committee appointed to investigate the JNU violence, IPS officer Shalini Singh reaches university campus. She holds a Joint Commissioner rank officer in Delhi Police. The DCP and many other police officers are also accompanying her.

13:15 IST Monday, 7 January 2020

A clash broke out between members of ABVP and NSUI workers in Paldi area of Ahmedabad over violence in JNU. Stones were pelted from both sides.

11:30 IST Monday, 7 January 2020

Claims made by Hindu Raksha Dal Chief Pinky Chaudhary are being investigated. Delhi Police has taken cognizance. To identity masked men in JNU, Police is taking help of video footage as well as face recognition systems, ANI quotes govt sources as saying.

11:28 IST Monday, 7 January 2020

Hindu group claims responsibility of JNU attack. Pinky Chaudhary,Hindu Raksha Dal siad, "JNU is a hotbed of anti-national activities, we can't tolerate this. We take full responsibility of the attack in JNU and would like to say that they were our workers."

10:30 IST Monday, 7 January 2020

Delhi Police has filed a FIR against JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh and 19 others (name not in the accused column but in detail list) for attacking security guards and vandalizing server room on January 4. The complaint was filed by JNU administration. FIR was registered on January 5.

07:50 IST Monday, 7 January 2020

Sangramsingh Nishandar, DCP (Zone 1) on protesters evicted from Gateway of India: Roads were getting blocked and common Mumbaikar and tourists were facing problems. We had appealed to protesters many times, have now relocated them to Azad Maidan.

07:45 IST Monday, 7 January 2020

Police start removing protesters from outside Gateway of India in Mumbai. The students were protesting against the violence that erupted in JNU on Sunday evening.

20:35 IST Monday, 6 January 2020

Mumbai: Poster reading, 'Free Kashmir' seen at Gateway of India, during protest against yesterday's violence at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University.

20:32 IST Monday, 6 January 2020

Mumbai: Students' protest underway at Gateway of India over yesterday's violence at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University

20:31 IST Monday, 6 January 2020

Delhi: Indian Youth Congress members hold torch rally at India Gate against yesterday's violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

20:22 IST Monday, 6 January 2020

Delhi: Police deployed at Jawaharlal Nehru University

20:10 IST Monday, 6 January 2020

Tamil Nadu: Students hold candle march in Chennai to protest against #JNUViolence

20:01 IST Monday, 6 January 2020

West Bengal: Clash between Jadavpur University students and police personnel, near Sulekha Mor in Kolkata, during protest against JNU violence.

19:01 IST Monday, 6 January 2020

One FIR was registered on Jan 4 on the complaint of #JNU admin regarding obstruction in the registration process. 2nd & 3rd FIR was was registered regarding scuffle and obstruction in registration process. 4th FIR was registered today over yesterday's incident in JNU.

18:52 IST Monday, 6 January 2020

Delhi Police forms fact-finding committee under Joint Commissioner of Police

18:27 IST Monday, 6 January 2020

Indian Youth Congress members hold march from Raisina Road to India Gate against yesterday's violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

18:25 IST Monday, 6 January 2020

Manish Jangid, ABVP: The attack was led by JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh and others. I was thrashed by the mob led by AISA's Satish Chandra Yadav. We will file an FIR and until police ensures us our safety we will no go back to the University campus.

17:53 IST Monday, 6 January 2020

Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU) President Aishe Ghosh: Every iron rod used against the students will be given back by debate and discussion. JNU's culture will not be eroded anytime soon. JNU will uphold its democratic culture.

17:39 IST Monday, 6 January 2020

Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU) President Aishe Ghosh: Yesterday's attack was an organised attack by goons of RSS and ABVP. Since past 4-5 days violence was being promoted in the campus by some RSS affiliated professors and ABVP.

17:37 IST Monday, 6 January 2020

Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU) President Aishe Ghosh on yesterday's JNU violence: We condemn it and we want the immediate removal of the Vice-Chancellor.

17:32 IST Monday, 6 January 2020

Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University students and teachers form a human chain in protest against yesterday's violence in the university.

16:56 IST Monday, 6 January 2020

Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Federation (JNUTF) stands with the JNU students, faculty and staff and their families in this hour of crisis and would like to work with them in restoring normalcy in the JNU campus.

16:44 IST Monday, 6 January 2020

Perpetrators of JNU violence should be arrested within 24 hours, says P Chidambaram

16:40 IST Monday, 6 January 2020

Kolkata: Students of Jadavpur University protest against yesterday's violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)

16:25 IST Monday, 6 January 2020

Delhi: Trinamool Congress leaders Shantanu Sen, Dinesh Trivedi, Vivek Gupta, Manish Bhuia, Sajda Ahmad outside the main gate of Jawaharlal Nehru University, after they were not allowed to enter the university premises.

16:22 IST Monday, 6 January 2020

Delhi Police: Around 700 police personnel have been deployed outside the gates of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)

16:19 IST Monday, 6 January 2020

Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students gather in front of the North Gate of the university, to protest against JNU violence.

14:44 IST Monday, 6 January 2020

MoS HRD Sanjay Dhotre on JNU violence: I appeal to all student bodies and groups that peace should be maintained in the campus. The opposition should also think before speaking on such sensitive matters, allegations and counter-allegations will not solve the issue.

14:40 IST Monday, 6 January 2020

P Chidambaram, Congress on JNU violence: This incident is perhaps the most clinching evidence that we are rapidly descending into anarchy. It happened in the national capital in India’s foremost University under the watch of Central govt, Home Minister, LG and Police Commissioner.

We demand that the perpetrators of violence(JNU) be identified and arrested within 24 hours and brought to justice. We also demand that accountability on officers be fixed and action taken immediately.

14:20 IST Monday, 6 January 2020

West Bengal: Students' Federation of India (SFI) and other students' organisation stage protest in Kolkata over yesterday's violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

14:05 IST Monday, 6 January 2020

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on JNU violence: What was the need for attackers to wear masks? They were cowards. I was watching on TV and it reminded me of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. I will not tolerate such attacks in Maharashtra

13:12 IST Monday, 6 January 2020

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has strongly criticised RSS for the attack on students and teachers of JNU. She alleged that BJP trying to crush student movement across the country against CAA and NRC.

13:10 IST Monday, 6 January 2020

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police forms three teams to investigate the matter. While one team is in JNU campus to collect CCTV footage, the second one is engaged in catching the identified perpetrators. The third team will nab those who incited violence through viral videos and WhatsApp groups.

12:40 IST Monday, 6 January 2020

Omar Saleem Peerzada, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) PRO: After a consultative meeting based on reviewed situation it was decided that winter vacation will be extended. University is not opening today & it will open in phases. The situation is under control in the campus.

12:36 IST Monday, 6 January 2020

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi: I condemn this violence. There is no doubt these ppl were given the green signal by the powers that be. They had covered their faces in a cowardly way and were allowed to enter JNU with rods&sticks.Worst is there is a video which shows Police allowed them safe passage.

12:33 IST Monday, 6 January 2020

Delhi: Union Ministry of Human Resource Development(MHRD) Secretary's meeting with JNU Registrar, Proctor and other University officials underway.

12:30 IST Monday, 6 January 2020

Protests in several parts of the country against JNU violence.

12:01 IST Monday, 6 January 2020

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar: We condemn the violence in JNU. This needs to be investigated. Congress, Communists, AAP and some elements want to create environment of violence in universities across the country.

11:33 IST Monday, 6 January 2020

R. Meena, senior warden of Sabarmati Hostel of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has resigned stating, 'we tried but could not provide security to hostel.'

11:20 IST Monday, 6 January 2020

Government Sources: Registrar and Pro-VC of JNU already met LG Anil Baijal today and apprised him of the situation. Police will talk to students and start collecting evidence. Medical of 35 students is complete, both in AIIMS trauma centre and Safdarjung hospitals

10:35 IST Monday, 6 January 2020

Union Minister Smriti Irani on JNU Violence: Investigation has begun,so will not be right to speak on it now, but Universities should not be turned into hubs of politics, neither should students be used as political pawns.

10:32 IST Monday, 6 January 2020

A meeting is underway at the house of Arvind Kejriwal regarding the JNU case in which ministers, as well as senior leaders of the party, are also present.

10:30 IST Monday, 6 January 2020

NSUI will be protesting against 'BJP- Amit Shah-RSS State-sponsored goons' attack on the JNU students yesterday. The students union says it stands against any form of violence and will be standing together with our JNU brothers and sisters in solidarity.

10:20 IST Monday, 6 January 2020

Case registered under the section of rioting and damage of property.

08:50 IST Monday, 6 January 2020

Devender Arya (DCP, SOUTH-WEST): We have registered an FIR in the matter. Around 30 students were injured in the incident. None of them is critical. Investigations are on.

08:10 IST Monday, 6 January 2020

Delhi Police: We have received multiple complaints in connection with yesterday's violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). We will soon register FIR.

07:40 IST Monday, 6 January 2020

The Secretary, Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) called the Registrar, Proctor and Rector of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to his office on Monday.

07:27 IST Monday, 6 January 2020

Students from different colleges gather outside Gateway of India to protest against the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Jawaharlal Nehru University: It is unfortunate that violence took place in JNU campus this evening.The administration strongly condemns any form of violence in the campus.The JNU administration feels great pain&anguish for the students who have sustained injuries in the violence.

Wounded students at AIIMS trauma centre told me that goons entered the campus and attacked them with sticks and other weapons. Many had broken limbs and injuries on their heads. One student said the police kicked him several times on his head. There is something deeply sickening about a government that allows and encourages such violence to be inflicted on their own children: Priyanka Gandhi

We strongly condemn the violence on JNU campus. This is a desperate attempt by forces of anarchy, who are determined to use students as cannon fodder, create unrest to shore up their shrinking political footprint. Universities should remain places of learning and education: BJP

The violence in JNU is extremely worrying and unfortunate. I condemn the violence within the campus. I appeal to all students to maintain the dignity of the University and peace on campus: HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives at AIIMS Trauma Centre where 18 JNU students have been admitted following violence at university

Have seen pictures of what is happening in #JNU. Condemn the violence unequivocally. This is completely against the tradition and culture of the university: S Jaishankar

Union Home Minister has spoken to Delhi Police Commissioner over JNU violence and instructed him to take necessary action. Hon’ble minister has also ordered an enquiry to be carried out by a Joint CP level officer and asked for a report to be submitted as soon as possible: HMO

Horrifying images from JNU — the place I know & remember was one for fierce debates & opinions but never violence. I unequivocally condemn the events of today. This govt, regardless of what has been said the past few weeks, wants universities to be safe spaces for all students: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

DCP Southwest Devender Arya on attack on students at JNU, Delhi: The situation inside the campus is normal. Extensive flag march conducted by police. All hostel areas have been secured. Police deployment has been done at strategic points. At present, no violence is reported from any part of the campus. Today evening, a fight occurred b/w two groups in which few students were injured and property was damaged. JNU Administration requested police to enter University to restore peace

ANI quotes MHA Sources: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to take stock of situation in Jawaharlal Nehru University; Joint CP rank official to investigate and submit a report

AIIMS Trauma Centre official: 18 people from JNU have come to AIIMS Trauma Centre with complaints of bleeding in head, abrasions among others

The brutal attack on JNU students & teachers by masked thugs, that has left many seriously injured, is shocking. The fascists in control of our nation, are afraid of the voices of our brave students. Today’s violence in JNU is a reflection of that fear: Rahul Gandhi

Swaraj Party leader Yogendra Yadav manhandled by police outside JNU

Anil Baijal, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi: The violence in JNU against students and teachers is highly condemnable. Directed Delhi Police to take all possible steps in coordination with JNU Administration to maintain law and order and take action against the perpetrators of violence.

“ABVP in police presence is moving around with lathis, rods, hammers with their faces under masks. They are pelting bricks, climbing over walls and getting into hostels and beating up students. Several teachers and students have also been beaten up. JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh has been brutally attacked and her head is bleeding very badly. Students are trying to save themselves while being chased by ABVP goons while the police is complicit in their crimes, it is taking the orders from Sanghi Professors, forcing students to chant Bharat Mata ki Jai slogans!” the students union said in a statement.

Bleeding profusely Ghosh said she was brutally beaten up by goons wearing masks.

"I have been brutally attacked by goons wearing masks. I have been bleeding. I was brutally beaten up," she said.

ABVP denied the accusations and levelled counter-allegations against the Left-associated student groups for violence.

"ABVP members have been brutally attacked by students affiliated to leftist student organizations SFI, AISA and DSF. Around 25 students have been seriously injured in this attack and there is no information as to the whereabouts of 11 students," it said.

Many ABVP members are being attacked in hostels and the hostels are being vandalized by the leftist goons, it claimed.

Expressing shock on the incident, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said police should immediately restore peace.

"I am so shocked to know abt the violence at JNU. Students attacked brutally. Police shud immediately stop violence and restore peace. How will the country progress if our students will not be safe inside univ campus?" he said.