Mumbai stabbing case: Who is Jaib Zubair Ansari? ‘Radicalised’ accused who stabbed guards after asking if they could recite 'kalma'

The Mumbai stabbing case has sparked security concerns` as the case involves religious symbols like reading Kalma. The accused, Zubair Ansari, has been arrested and the police have been investigating the matter.

The Mumbai stabbing case has sent chills down the spine as the case reminds of the Pahalgam terror attack 2025 wherein terrorists had selectively killed tourists who could not read Kalma. The accused in this case severely injured two security guards after attacking them in Mumbai’s Mira Road after asking about their religion.

Who is the accused in Mumbai stabbing case?

The 31-year-old accused has been identified as Jaib Zubair Ansari who was a science graduate, according to the Maharashtra ATC, which also said that investigations revealed that the accused had lived in the United States for several years. Unable to find a job in the US, he returned to India and lived alone in Mira Road, providing online chemistry coaching. It is believed that during his isolation, the accused became radicalised through the internet.

How was Zubair Ansari arrested?

As soon as they received information, the Maharashtra Police reached the spot and started investigations. With the help of the CCTV footage, investigators identified Ansari and traced him to his rented house in the Naya Nagar area in Mira Road East. They arrested him within one-and-a-half hours of the incident.

The police had then produced him in court and sent him to police custody until May 4. The police have charged Ansari for attempt to murder, assault, and BNS Section 196(1), which involves actions like promoting enmity, disharmony, or hatred between different groups on grounds of religion, race, language, or caste.

What happened?

Zubair Ansari allegedly attacked two security guards with a knife early Sunday, April 27. According to eyewitnesses, the accused first asked the guards for directions and then returned to ask their religion. It is also claimed that the accused forced one of the guards to recite the Islamic Kalima and, when he failed, the accused attacked them with a sharp-edged weapon. The injured guards are currently hospitalised.

CM Fadnavis reacts

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday reacted to the incident and claimed that the attacker was “self radicalised by reading books, literature and internet and was driven by the idea to commit Jihad meaning killing persons from other religions.”

The case has been seen as a possible lone-wolf terror attack driven by radical ideology.