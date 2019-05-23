Mumbai South Central Lok Sabha Election Result 2019

Mumbai South Central Lok Sabha Live Updates

08:15 AM: The counting of votes has begun in the Mumbai South Central Lok Sabha seat.

Constituency Profile

It covers - Anushakti Nagar, Chembur, Dharavi which is reserved for the members of Scheduled Castes, Sion Koliwada, Wadala and Mahim

The main showdown is between Congress’ Eknath Gaikward and Shiv Sena’s Rahul Shewale.

All candidates:

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 AHMED SHAKIL SAGIR AHMED SHAIKH Bahujan Samaj Party 2 EKNATH M. GAIKWAD Indian National Congress 3 RAHUL RAMESH SHEWALE Shivsena 4 GODFREY NOBLE Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi 5 DEEPAK BHAGOJI KAMBLE Ambedkarite Party of India 6 BADDY HEMANTKUMAR REDDY Bahujan Mukti Party 7 BALASAHEB JAGANNATH SABLE Bhartiya Manavadhikaar Federal Party 8 BHOSALE SANJAY SUSHIL Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi 9 ADV. MAHENDRA TULSHIRAM BHINGARDIVE Anti Corruption Dynamic Party 10 Adv. MORE YOGESH VITTHAL Bahujan Republican Socialist Party 11 MOHAMMAD HAYAT MOHAMMAD HUSAIN SHAIKH Peace Party 12 YOGANAND NADAR Aapki Apni Party (Peoples) 13 ANITA KIRAN PATOLE Independent 14 DALVI RAJU SAHEBRAO Independent 15 VIKAS MARUTI ROKADE Independent 16 SHEETALTAI SASANE Independent 17 SANTOSH SHRIVASTAV Independent

Problems:

The leather industry in Dharavi has been affected by the 2015 ban on slaughter of bullock, Goods and Services Tax (GST) and demonetisation. Slum rehabilitation and redevelopment of chawls and old and dilapidated buildings, some of which have been affected by CRZ rules. Rising pressure on railway infrastructure with capacity addition being poor.

Contender Speak

Shiv Sena - Rahul Shewale: To ensure all-round development of Mumbai, we need to implement BMC’s development plan that I will work towards.

Cong - Eknath Gaikwad: I will ensure slum-dwellers are rehabilitated in 500 sqft houses. I will push for State and Central government jobs.

In 2014, Shewale had beaten Eknath Gaikwad by 1.38 lakh votes.

In 2009, Gaikwad had managed to beat Suresh Anant Gambhir of Shiv Sena by 75,000 votes.

The Maharashtra Mahabharata

The fate of 323 candidates, including Union minister Subhash Bhamre, Congress nominees Milind Deora and Urmila Matondkar, will be decided in the fourth and final phase of polling in Maharashtra covering 17 Lok Sabha constituencies on April 29.

More than 3.11 crore voters spread across the 17 Lok Sabha seats located in North Maharashtra, Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and parts of Western Maharashtra, are eligible to exercise their franchise.

As many as 33,314 polling stations are being set up in these constituencies, where 323 candidates are in the poll field.

Of the total 3,11,92,823 voters, 1,66,31,707 are male, 1,45,59,698 female and 1,418 from the third gender.

The constituencies voting on April 29 are: Nandurbar, Dhule, Dindori, Nashik (North Maharashtra), Palghar, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Thane (located on Mumbai's outskirts), Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai South and Mumbai South-Central, Maval, Shirur (Pune district) and Shirdi (Ahmednagar district).

In 2014, the BJP had won 8 of these 17 seats, while its ally Shiv Sena bagged the remaining 9.

The Palghar seat was won by the BJP in 2014. However, this time the Shiv Sena is contesting on the seat as part of a pre-poll alliance between the two saffron allies.

Opposition Congress, which had won just two seats in 2014 in Maharashtra, is facing a tough task of reclaiming its lost support base in North Maharashtra and Mumbai.

The NCP is fighting to regain its position in Thane district and Western Maharashtra.

Prominent candidates in the fray include Bhamre (Dhule-BJP), actress-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar (Mumbai North), Priya Dutt (Mumbai North-Central Congress) and Deora (Mumbai South).

From the NCP, its president Sharad Pawar's grandnephew Parth Pawar is making his electoral debut from Maval, while popular Marathi actor Amol Kolhe is the NCP candidate from Shirur.

Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second highest after Uttar Pradesh (80). Voting for 31 of these seats was held in the first three phases - April 11, 18 and 23.

Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

This is for the first time that Maharashtra is having a four-phase polling in Lok Sabha elections.