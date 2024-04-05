Mumbai South Central Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past results and other details

The date of voting for the Mumbai South Central Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 is 20 May ( Phase 5 ). While, the date of counting and announcement of results for the Mumbai South Central is on 4th June.

Mumbai South Central Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra is one of the 48 Lok Sabha (parliamentary) constituencies of the state. The voter turnout in the previous election was 55.4 per cent.

Important Dates

Candidates

While some political parties announced their candidate lists ahead of the announcement of polls, others will release as the elections progress. The Shiv Sena (UBT) last week announced its first list of candidates in Maharashtra for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, naming senior leader Anil Desai from Mumbai South Central. While other parties are yet to announce the final list.

Previous Result

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SHS candidate Rahul Ramesh Shewale won from the Mumbai South Central with 424913 votes. SHS defeated INC Eknath M. Gaikwad and got 53 per cent votes.

While in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Ramesh Shewale candidate SHS won from the Mumbai South Central with 424913 votes.