In view of the current situation, Mumbai's famous Siddhi Vinayak Temple Trust has taken a big decision. The trust has banned offerings of floral garlands and coconuts, flowers and sweets in the temple. The new decision will be implemented from Sunday. It will remain in force till further orders. The use of mobile phones in the temple will also be completely prohibited. Devotees have been requested to switch off their phones before entering the temple premises. The internal security of the Mumbai Police and the Temple Trust has also been increased.

