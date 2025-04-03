The Mumbai police, on Wednesday night, i.e., April 2, apprehended a 19-year-old boy for allegedly raping and murdering a nine-year-old boy near a graveyard in the city.

The Mumbai police, on Wednesday night, i.e., April 2, apprehended a 19-year-old boy for allegedly raping and murdering a nine-year-old boy near a graveyard in the city. According to the police, the accused lured him to an isolated spot on the pretence of offering him food and toys, reported The Indian Express.

When the nine-year-old victim started shouting, the accused reportedly assaulted and strangulated him to death before fleeing the scene. According to the police, the accused is a native of Bihar who works at a godown in Thane.

Seeing the victim walking alone outside a railway station in Mumbai, he lured him to a secluded site where he allegedly raped and killed the minor boy. Noticing the injury marks on the victim's body, the police said that he might have resisted the rape attempt, after which, the accused physically assaulted him.

After the body of the victim was discovered, the police sent it for a post-mortem examination. Moreover, an FIR for rape and murder has also been registered. Based on the CCTV footage in the area, the police traced the accused and arrested him.

Later, he was produced in a local court which granted him police custody.