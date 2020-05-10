Mumbai: Several trapped after building collapses in Kandivali West; rescue operation underway

At least four to five persons are presumed to be trapped after a building collapsed in Mumbai's Kandivali West area in the wee hours of Sunday. Around 14 people, including 12 from the first floor and two from the ground floor have been rescued till now while efforts are on to safely rescue the trapped individuals.

According to reports, the incident took place at around 5:13 AM on this day. The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) Control Room received information at around 6:10 AM that the wall of a G+1 residential building behind the Sabria Masjid at Dalji Pada in Kandivali (West) had collapsed.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital for urgent medical care.

For the rescue operation, a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from RRC Andheri was rushed to the incident spot as soon as it was reported. Sources report that as many as four fire engines and one ambulance are on the spot to assist the NDRF team in carrying out the rescue operation, which is being led by Inspector Sachin Nalawade.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.