Mumbai: Seven arrested for selling Remdesivir injections at higher cost

Mumbai Police on Sunday arrested seven persons for allegedly selling Remdesivir injections, currently being used to treat COVID-19 patients, at a price higher than the market cap.

The injections were being sold by the accused forRs 30,000, a price higher than the MRP of Rs 5,400.

"On a tip-off, an FDA official contacted a man for buying the injection over the phone on Saturday. A decoy customer was sent at a meeting point in suburban Mulund to collect the vial. Two persons who had come to deliver the injection were picked up from the spot," a crime branch officer told the news agency.

The accused were identified as Vikas Dubey and Rahul Gada.

The contacts of the accused have also been nabbed fromDelfa Pharmaceuticals, a manufacturing unit based in suburban Ghatkopar. They have been identified as Bhavesh Shah, Ashish Kanojiya, Ritesh Thombre, Gurvinder Singh and Sudhir Pujari.

All of them have been booked under sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under provisions of the FDA Act, a police official said.

India on Sunday yet again witnessed its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with 38,902 cases reported in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With these fresh cases, India's coronavirus cases tally has gone up to 10,77,618, out of which there are 3,73,379 active cases and 6,77,423 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated.